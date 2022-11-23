Published November 23, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Despite numerous injuries to key offensive players this season, the Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 NFL season has largely been a success. The team currently sits atop the AFC North division with a record of 7-3. As head coach John Harbaugh and the team prepare for a Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the team will hope to secure another victory and compete for the top seed in the AFC playoff picture. On Wednesday, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in practice due to “an issue from” the team’s win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Per Hensley, Harbaugh said Jackson would “play in the game, but [we] just wanted to hold him back and let him rest today,” which does alleviate some concern but does not provide a ton of clarity about what Jackson’s ailment is. Regardless, it will be good for the Ravens to, presumably, have the former NFL MVP in the lineup. According to Pro Football Reference, Jackson has tallied 1,977 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions, with a robust 666 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Though the Ravens’ aerial attack has topped 200 or more passing yards only four times in 2022, the team ranks ninth-best in scoring, averaging 24.8 points per game. If, for any reason, Jackson were to miss Sunday’s contest against the Jaguars, backup Tyler Huntley would be next up to line up under center, though it seems that would be an unlikely outcome. So, will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens earn their eighth win against the Jaguars in Week 12?