If nothing else, the NFL knows how to put on a show. In recent years, the NFL’s annual schedule release has evolved from a press release to an all-out media offensive complete with targeted leaks culminating in an hours-long reveal show on ESPN. As such, with the full NFL schedule now released, it’s time to fully look ahead to the 2023 season. Here are our game-by-game predictions for how Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will fare against their schedule this season.

Week 1: Sunday, September 10th vs. Houston Texans, 1pm on CBS

The Ravens are very good; the Texans are very bad. The Ravens kick off their season with a blowout. WIN 1-0

Week 2: Sunday, September 17th at Cincinnati Bengals, 1pm on CBS

A rematch of last year’s instant classic showdown in the Divisional Round, Ravens-Bengals is quickly becoming a marquee rivarly game. Expect Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. to feast against a rehauled Bengals secondary but for the Bengals to pull out a tight victory. LOSS 1-1

Week 3: Sunday, September 24th vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1pm on CBS

The Colts and Ravens are kind of inverses of each other—the Ravens are a run heavy team with a superstar quarterback and unproven running backs; the Colts are a run heavy team with a superstar running back and an unproven quarterback. The Ravens ultimately have more talent. WIN 2-1

Week 4: Sunday, October 1st at Cleveland Browns, 1pm on CBS

No longer burdened by a lengthy suspension, alleged serial sexual assaulter Deshaun Watson should return to being a top-flight quarterback. The Browns ultimately ride their superstar trio of Watson, running back Nick Chubb and edge rusher Myles Garrett to an important divisional win. LOSS 2-2

Week 5: Sunday, October 8th at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1pm on CBS

Reeling from their loss in Cleveland, the Ravens drop a second straight game as Kenny Pickett’s infectious confidence catalyzes a strong Steelers effort on both sides of the ball. LOSS 2-3

Week 6: Sunday, October 15th vs. Tennessee Titans, 9:30am on NFL Network (in London)

If the Titans don’t believe in Ryan Tannehill, neither should you. Closing out a brutal travel-heavy part of their schedule, the Ravens dominate the Titans in all three phases of the game. WIN 3-3

Week 7: Sunday, October 22nd vs. Detroit Lions, 1pm on FOX

The Lions are the hot new thing, but even wunderkind coordinator Ben Johnson is no match for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ newly potent attack. Ravens come away with a W in a shootout. WIN 4-3

Week 8: Sunday, October 29th at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25pm on CBS

Like the Ravens, the Cardinals are led by an uber-dynamic young quarterback who recently signed a massive contract extension. Unlike the Ravens, the Cardinals are bad because Kyler Murray isn’t in Lamar Jackson’s stratosphere as a player. WIN 5-3

Week 9: Sunday, November 5th vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1pm on CBS

Playing in Baltimore, Seattle is playing in the dreaded 1pm time slot; West Coast teams famously struggle when against East Coast teams because their body clock isn’t used to playing games at what feels like 10am. Ravens pull this one out fairly easily as a result. WIN 6-3

Week 10: Sunday, November 12th vs. Cleveland Browns, 1pm on FOX

After dropping their Week 4 matchup in Cleveland, the Ravens gets their revenge at home and take the divisional lead in the process. WIN 7-3

Week 11: Thursday, November 16th vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15pm on Amazon Prime Video

Despite riding a five game winning streak, the Ravens come out flat against the Bengals, felled by a short week of preparation. The Ravens drop a squeaker and get swept in the season series by Joe Burrow and the Bengals in one of the marquee games of the NFL primetime schedule. LOSS 7-4

Week 12: Sunday, November 26th at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20pm on NBC

The NFL schedule gods snapped when they made this part of the Ravens season. In a battle of two thrilling young quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson outduels a severely overrated and overhyped Justin Herbert, reminding America why only one of the two has ever actually won a playoff game. WIN 8-4

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Sunday, December 10th vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1pm on FOX

The Rams are a ghost ship. After winning the Super Bowl LVI, they fell flat on their face last season and were further pinched by salary cap restrictions this year. The Ravens reloaded this offseason, the Rams seem overdue to rebuild. WIN 9-4

Week 15: Sunday, December 17th at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20pm on NBC

Led by Trevor Lawrence, the Jags have become one of the hottest and most promising young teams in the NFL. Newly acquired receiver Calvin Ridley makes their offense even more dangerous. Don’t bet on the Ravens leaving Duval with a win. LOSS 9-5

Week 16: Monday, December 25th at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15pm on ABC

By this point, the 49ers will have either figured out their quarterback situation or they’ll be starting their seventh different QB of the season. Either way, Kyle Shannahan is a warlock with a clipboard and the 9ers will be potent no matter what. LOSS 9-6

Week 17: Sunday, December 31st vs. Miami Dolphins, 1pm on CBS

The Dolphins have an explosive, quick-strike offense. Luckily, the Ravens have a lockdown secondary and Lamar Jackson and the rest of the offense controls the tempo of the game. WIN 10-6

Week 18: TBD vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD on TBD

This game might be an option to be flexed into a primetime slot if the Steelers are still in contention, but the Ravens are simply a better team and won’t get swept by their biggest rival WIN 11-6