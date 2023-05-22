Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After signing a monster contract with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was not present on the first day of OTAs (Organized Team Activities), per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. However, Jackson will reportedly attend OTAs later this week, a league source told Hensley.

While the news of Jackson’s OTAs absence likely scared some Ravens fans, the training activities are still part of the voluntary offseason program, which Jackson has missed the first five weeks of.

Still, Ravens fans would rather receive a slight scare regarding Jackson’s OTA status than the grim reality they were staring in the face a couple of months earlier.

Jackson, embroiled in a contract standoff with the Ravens, sent a tweet informing fans that he had requested a trade on March 2.

No market materialized for Jackson- and through it all, the Ravens maintained that he would be with the franchise for the long haul.

True to their word, the Ravens inked Jackson to a five-year, $260 million contract on the day of the NFL Draft.

Jackson was asked on May 4 whether he would be present at the start of OTAs after missing the program last year.

The Ravens star had told the media that he would be with the team “soon.”

Jackson will get his first chance to be under center in the new Ravens offense under coordinator Todd Monken, who was hired from Georgia this offseason.

With reps at OTAs this week and more to come at mandatory minicamp from June 13-15, Jackson will have plenty of chances to get further acclimated to a new playbook and new playmakers.