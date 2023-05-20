The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Baltimore Ravens want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the three best players that the Baltimore Ravens can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Ravens have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Eric DeCosta has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Ravens have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The Ravens are typically known for their strong defense, but currently, they are facing a rare situation. While they have made significant moves to strengthen their offense, such as extending Lamar Jackson’s contract, drafting Zay Flowers, and signing Odell Beckham Jr, they have neglected to improve their defense. This could potentially become a problem for Baltimore. They have let go of several experienced defensive players who hit free agency. These include Marcus Peters, Justin Houston, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Calais Campbell. This has created issues throughout their defense.

Let’s look at three players that the Ravens can trade for.

1. Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, a five-time Pro Bowler known for his versatility, requested a trade in April. The 27-year-old wants to play for a contender and, apart from financial reasons, is seeking a change of scenery. The former second-round pick has earned four consecutive Pro Bowl nods and is a three-time All-Pro performer. He excels at various positions, including both safety spots, slot cornerback, and even outside in a pinch. We expect the Cardinals to receive valuable compensation if they decide to grant Baker’s trade request.

The Cardinals are facing a potentially rough season with a major regime change and the likely absence of their starting quarterback Kyler Murray due to an ACL injury. Baker requested a trade in February and would be open to staying if the Cardinals made him the highest-paid player at his position. However, considering the team’s lack of competitiveness and Baker’s potentially expiring contract, it would be wise for the Cardinals to find a trading partner.

Baker is highly regarded not only for his on-field performance but also for his leadership in the locker room. Over his six NFL seasons, he has amassed an impressive 650 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and seven interceptions. He would be a valuable acquisition for the Ravens, who are aspiring to contend for a championship.

Again, Baltimore, coming off an NFC Wild Card Round appearance, would be an ideal fit for Baker. The Ravens made some solid moves in the offseason but still need to strengthen their secondary. We do not doubt that the Ravens would greatly benefit from Baker’s addition.

Acquiring a premier talent like Baker in exchange for a future Day 2 draft pick would give the Ravens the defensive boost they need. It remains to be seen if the Cardinals will grant Baker’s trade request, but if they do, they are likely to receive valuable compensation in return.

Following their acquisition of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets now face the task of securing a contract extension for their standout defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams. Comparable to other highly-paid players at his position, Williams seeks a lucrative deal. However, the Jets seem reluctant to meet his demands.

In this scenario, the Ravens emerge as a potential trade partner. With a strong commitment to winning in the present and future, the Ravens understand that internal growth alone won’t suffice. A dominant pass rush is crucial to their aspirations, and Williams would be a significant piece of that puzzle. While acquiring Williams would come at a high cost, potentially involving a substantial contract and premium draft picks, his presence has the potential to elevate the Ravens into genuine contention.

After the Washington Commanders declined to exercise his fifth-year option, Chase Young becomes an intriguing trade target. Keep in mind that Young is a highly talented defensive end and former Defensive Rookie of the Year. Sure, he was hampered by a significant knee injury that limited his playing time in the past two seasons. Still, Young’s potential remains evident. The Commanders’ decision was likely influenced by their recent investments in defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

In this scenario, the Ravens could capitalize on the situation. The Ravens could offer a second-round pick in 2024 and a conditional pick for the following year. This is based on Young’s playing time in 2023 would likely entice the Commanders to part ways with a player they may struggle to afford in the near future. For the Ravens, this trade would involve taking a calculated risk. They should also potentially clear cap space, given Young’s potential impact on their defense.