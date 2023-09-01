It's safe to say that Odell Beckham Jr. is more than excited to get things going with the Baltimore Ravens. He told Josina Anderson that Baltimore could be a long-term home for him and feels like he has a big season ahead of him.

“I can see myself being here,” Beckham said, via Anderson. “I feel like I'm ready to explode.”

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver hasn’t played in an NFL game since Super Bowl 56 where he suffered a knee injury in the game. It was a long wait before he found a new team, but so far it seems like the Ravens are the perfect franchise for Beckham to revive his career.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Expectations should probably be slightly lower for Beckham but with comments like this, it's hard for Ravens fans to not be excited. In reality, Beckham is 30 years old and coming off his second ACL surgery. The track record for that doesn’t guarantee success.

The last time we saw Beckham though he was playing some of the best football of his NFL career. He caught five touchdown passes in eight regular season games with the Los Angeles Rams, then was a major contributor to LA's run to the Super Bowl.

Beckham put up a 21-for-288-yard stat line in four playoff games. He also added two touchdowns, including the opening score in LA's Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Odell Beckham Jr. is the most talented receiver Lamar Jackson has ever had in the NFL. Can the duo turn the Ravens offense into a powerhouse?