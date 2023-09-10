Week One is an opportunity for Lamar Jackson to show that he's worthy of his status as one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the National Football League yet again. The Ravens QB has relied on hulking tight end Mark Andrews to make him look even better than he already is in recent years.

The Ravens and their fans got an update on Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury status for Sunday's game that has team supporters talking. Beckham Jr. called his current situation with the Ravens a “blessing” in light of his recent injury situation involving rehab from an ACL injury.

As Jackson and the Ravens prepare for Sunday's game against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans, the injury status of Andrews has come to the foreground. An update was shared by longtime NFL reporter Ian Rapoport recently on X that is bad news for Jackson and the Ravens.

#Ravens TE Mark Andrews, who has dealt with a quad injury for the last few weeks and is listed as questionable, is not likely to play vs the #Texans, per me and @TomPelissero. A bit of a surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Last season Andrews had 847 yards receiving and five touchdowns for the Ravens. It was a far cry from his insane 2021 production of 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns.

One fan on X viewed the news through a fantasy lens and sympathized with players who drafted the ex-Oklahoma Sooners star.

“There’s someone out there who drafted Kupp, JT, Andrews, and Watson. Prayers,” the commenter said.

“Lamar’s ravens. This is unreal,” another fan said.

“Kelce now Andrews!!! Who’s next!?” another added.

If Andrews can't go, 2022 draft pick Isaiah Likely is the next man up for Baltimore. The talented young tight end has what it takes to become a breakout star in week one for Jackson and the Ravens.

Time will tell if John Harbaugh's team has enough ammunition to beat Stroud and the Texans in Week One without Andrews. Considering the team's track record, it looks like a strong likelihood as long as the Ravens play to their vast potential.