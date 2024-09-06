It seemed rather unlikely that the Baltimore Ravens, on the final drive of the game, will come back from the death and force an overtime against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. But with 1:50 remaining on the game and Lamar Jackson at the controls, nothing was impossible for the Ravens, who were only down by a touchdown and a PAT at that juncture of the game (27-20). And with five seconds left on the clock, it looked as though the Ravens had, indeed, stayed alive with defeat at their doorstep.

With the Ravens on 3rd & Goal at the Chiefs' 10-yard line, Jackson connected with tight end Isaiah Likely on an incredible pass downfield, with Likely looking as though he was only able to toe the out of bounds line by mere centimeters. The Chiefs, however, looked sure that Likely wasn't able to catch the ball with both feet in bounds, and replay overturned the pass completion call — sealing Baltimore's defeat.

It's simply one heartbreak after another for the Ravens on a night where not much has gone their way. Even former Baltimore quarterback Robert Griffin III couldn't hide his pain over how they lost the game, and to the Chiefs, the squad that beat them in the 2024 AFC Championship Game, of all teams.

“Oh my gosh, Isaiah Likely was hurt, came back in, and made the game-tying touchdown catch? Ooh wee!” Griffin said in his live reaction video posted on X before realizing what just transpired. “Oh, was his foot on the line? Oh boy. Was his foot on the line? Oh, no! Oh my god, his foot was on the line! Oh my gosh! Aww.”

In the end, Robert Griffin III simply thought that the football gods, or, say, the “script writers” were on fire by penning that turn of events for the Ravens and Chiefs in their season-opening clash.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better NFL season opening game. NFL script writers on a heater already. BRAVO,” Griffin wrote.

A new season always tends to bring new forms of excitement, and this clash between the Ravens and the Chiefs certainly did just that. Let the 2024 season begin, indeed.

Robert Griffin III gives Chiefs their flowers in win vs. Ravens

Robert Griffin III may have an affinity for the Ravens after spending three seasons on the team towards the tail-end of his career, but that doesn't mean that he's not able to give credit where it's due. The Chiefs, outside of a few plays that could have been flagged, played well and showed why they're the reigning Super Bowl champion.

Griffin, in fact, was impressed by the Chiefs' performance, and he thinks that they have all the tools in the arsenal to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

“Chiefs have everything they need to 3-peat. They just beat a talented, tough and relentless Ravens team with the 2 time MVP Lamar jackson throwing for 273 yards with 122 yards rushing, only gave up 20 Points and Travis Kelce had 3 catches for 34 yards. This Chiefs team is DEEP,” Griffin wrote.

Indeed, all the Chiefs need is to stay healthy, and they should be the favorite to bag home the championship yet again. They did need a few strokes of fortune to get their season-opening win over the Ravens, sure, but every good team manages to create their own luck, and that seems to be what Kansas City has been doing over the past few seasons.