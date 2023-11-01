It's been exactly one year since the Baltimore Ravens acquired middle linebacker Roquan Smith in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh thought Smith has been a tremendous addition to the team since then, per RAVENSWIRE's Kevin Oestreicher.

“With Ro', you know from the college draft (that) that's what they all said about him at Georgia. Then, (when he was with) Chicago, you talked to people who played for the Bears and people in the organization- (like) coaches – and that's kind of what they said about him there, too,” John Harbaugh said.

“He's been a great fit. It's one of the all-time great trades that we've made. Nothing against the Bears. They got a good pick out of it – it's probably going to be undersold a little bit, but in the end you'll see how it pays off for them. Maybe it was a win-win (situation), but it was definitely a win for us,” Harbaugh concluded.

Did the Ravens fleece the Bears after acquiring Roquan Smith?

One anonymous NFL coordinator thought it wasn't a win-win situation. He thought the Ravens fleeced the Bears, who wound up getting a second- and fifth-rounder from Baltimore.

“I can't believe (the Bears) let him out of their building. He's a stud…He's everything a linebacker's supposed to be. Doesn't have a weakness. Intelligence, versatility, consistent tackler, plus athleticism,” the anonymous coordinator said.

Roquan Smith has made a big impact in his second season with the Ravens. His 82 tackles rank fourth behind Zaire Franklin (102), Foyesade Oluckun (92), and TJ Edwards (85).

Baltimore's 276.5 yards allowed per game is also second in the league behind the Cleveland Browns (260 yards allowed per game). However, Roquan Smith felt the Ravens' defense didn't excel in their 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

Expect John Harbaugh's Ravens to improve on that side of the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.