On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens punched their ticket to the divisional round of the playoffs with a dominant home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wild Card Saturday. The Ravens dominated this one from start to finish, with MVP candidate Lamar Jackson using his legs to establish the run early, which opened up the passing game later in the contest.

Jackson has become a national sensation since assuming the starting job for the Ravens in 2018, and recently, his fandom extended to the celebrity world when famous actor Samuel L. Jackson took to his Instagram story wearing a purple hoodie that said “In L We Truzz.”

“& thass da troof” wrote Jackson in a brief caption.

Fans of the Atlanta Falcons, the team whom Samuel L. Jackson has most publicly supported for several years, may have reservations about the actor's apparent leap onto the Ravens bandwagon, but Baltimore fans will sure be happy to take the support.

Can the Ravens win it all?

The Ravens for the most part looked dominant in their win against the Steelers on Saturday, marking the second time in three weeks that they defeated their divisional rivals at home.

Lamar Jackson wasn't asked to do a whole lot through the air in this one, but it didn't matter because the Steelers were unable to stop the lethal running combination that was him and Derrick Henry.

Up next for the Ravens is a road game against the Buffalo Bills, who won their wild card matchup vs the Denver Broncos in dominant fashion on Sunday.

The Ravens and Bills played earlier this season, with Baltimore winning easily in front of their home fans, but both squads have evolved quite a bit since then.

The date and time for the matchup is still yet to be determined by the NFL.