Everyone makes dumb mistakes from time to time, but what Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson II did might be hard to top for an athlete. And it’s not because of how severe it is, but rather how long he needed to realize it.

On Twitter, Jefferson confessed one thing that might have hindered his performance on the field throughout the years: eyeglasses … or the lack thereof!

“I can’t even lie – I stopped wearing my glasses years ago and that might’ve been the dumbest thing I’ve done. I can see so much clearer and further with my glasses. It’s wild,” Jefferson said.

To clarify, it isn’t just a matter of replacing his eyeglasses with contacts. He hasn’t even used contact lenses even though he used to wear them both back in college until he stopped.

Now, Tony Jefferson got his contacts, which could very well spell trouble for the rest of the NFL. Imagine how much the poor eyesight affected Jefferson’s play? Although it’s unlikely something will immediately click and he would instantly transform into a defensive behemoth, it will certainly make things easier for him.

I can’t even lie – I stopped wearing my glasses years ago and that might’ve been the dumbest thing I’ve done. I can see so much clearer and further with my glasses It’s wild. — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) August 11, 2022

The Ravens can definitely use a boost in the defensive department in their bid to contend for the Super Bowl in the upcoming season. Perhaps Jefferson will be able to step now that he can see better. Hey, Baltimore will welcome any help the team can get.