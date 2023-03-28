Quarterback Lamar Jackson went public to let fans know that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, and head coach John Harbaugh spoke on how he is keeping his distance in this situation, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“No, you know, it’s not that time right now,” John Harbaugh said, via Pelissero. ” It’s kind of contract time. I don’t think it’s kind of a time as a coach I need to or he wants me to. I think he just wants to focus on this part of it. I’ve left it open. If he needs me, I’m here for him.”

Despite Lamar Jackson’s trade request, Harbaugh remains optimistic that he will remain with the Ravens for the 2023 season.

“Lamar is doing a good job in negotiations,” Harbaugh said, via Pelissero. “So is Eric [DeCosta]. I know where we are at. There is no frustration. I feel OK about this.”

Harbaugh also believes that if the Ravens are able to get something done with Jackson, he will be fully committed to winning.

“I know one thing,” Harbaugh said, via Pelissero. “If he’s lining up there in the purple and black, he’s gonna be all in. And I’m gonna be all in with him. So, let’s just see what happens.”

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson ahead of the franchise tag deadline this offseason. Other teams can negotiate with Jackson, and he can sign an offer sheet with that team. If he does, the Ravens would be able to match the offer or let him walk and receive two first-round picks in return. However, it seems like Jackson will either sign a long-term deal or get traded.