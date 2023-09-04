When Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was asked to name his top 5 wide receivers in the NFL today, two names came to him easily.

It got tougher from there.

Not because OBJ doesn't feel like there aren't enough deserving names. Quite the opposite. “It's such a hard argument for me, right,” Beckham said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “Because my thing is, when you say top-five, I think [of] about eight to nine people who, any given Sunday, Monday, or Thursday could be No. 1 in the world.”

So who made the cut for the Ravens star's list? First up was Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson, “obviously” Beckham said. Next, he named Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders. It was then that Beckham paused, contemplating how difficult the assignment was.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

OBJ threw in his caveat that plenty of guys currently in the league had a claim to the list depending on the day. He compared it to “back in the day” when guys such as Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, and Beckham himself were in that conversation.

Beckham then got back to his list, starting with his former teammate with the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp. The Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals rounded out his top-5.

Not wanting to stop at just five, the Baltimore wideout then threw out the name of Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs, before choosing someone Beckham feels is going to be in the conversation before long.

“The biggest one to watch out for this year…is Zay Flowers.” Apparently, Beckham has liked what he's seen so far from his fellow Ravens wideout.