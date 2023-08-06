The Los Angeles Rams' 2021-22 Super Bowl run will always be linked to the redemption tale of Odell Beckham Jr. They needed each other to reach the apex and re-establish themselves as undeniable forces in the NFL. Both had a brutal year following their epic triumph. Beckham endured a torturous ACL recovery process before landing with the Baltimore Ravens, and the Rams had the worst follow-up to a championship season the sport has ever seen.

Both enter this upcoming season with much more pep in their step, though. They have been doubted before and know what it takes to push past all of the hardship. Beckham is ready to move forward with Baltimore, but he took time to thank Rams head coach Sean McVay for the profound role he played in rejuvenating his career. But even the most heartfelt message can benefit from a swerve at the end.

“Coach Mcvay, you changed my life forever man,” the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver tweeted Saturday. “Grateful I had that experience wit u, single-handedly changed my life. Love and miss them boys over there, can’t wait to whooop u and coach Rah {defensive coordinator Raheem Morris} this year.”

It is good to see that there is no ill-will between Beckham and McVay after the 30-year-old accused the organization of making him a low-ball offer last year. Beckham attempted to make it back during the season but just never got up to speed in time. Therefore, LA's hesitation to bring back the free agent proved to be justified. In any case, McVay clarified the issue last year.

The Rams and Ravens are set to do battle in M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 10. Emotions should be high when Odell Beckham Jr. sees the man and team who “changed his life.”