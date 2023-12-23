The top two teams in the NFL go to battle on a special Christmas Day edition of Monday Night Football when the Baltimore Ravens take on the San Francisco 49ers.

With both teams a game up on the No.1 seed for their respective conferences, a loss will be a massive setback and affect the playoff landscape. Let's look at how you can watch the duel on the Christmas Day edition of Monday Night Football.

When and where is the Christmas Day NFL game?

The NFL will feature three games on Christmas Day this season. The last game will see the Baltimore Ravens vs. the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

How to watch Ravens vs. 49ers

ESPN will broadcast the game, and you can stream it with FuboTV. Joe Buck will be on play-by-play, with Troy Aikman as the color commentator. Lisa Salters is the sideline reporter.

Date: Monday, Dec. 25 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium — Santa Clara, California

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: 49ers -5.5 | O/U 46.5

Ravens Storylines

The Ravens have won eight of their last nine games and control their destiny in the AFC. They've already clinched a playoff spot and can capture the AFC North with a win and a Browns loss. They aren't trying to look too far ahead, but a win in Week 16 and a win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 could be all Baltimore needs to be the AFC's No.1 seed for the playoffs.

Despite being relatively equal in the standings, the oddsmakers have made the 49ers 5.5-point favorites. Ravens star Kyle Hamilton says the Ravens took offense to their odds and will be using it as motivation.

“We feel a little disrespected by that,” Hamilton said. “I feel like we are the best team in the league, and we have an opportunity in front of the country to show it.”

Lamar Jackson held an opposite opinion. The MVP candidate likes being the underdog and is looking for the NFL to keep doubting the Ravens, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“I don't want them to pick us. I like being the underdog and believe we play better when we're doubted and [when people] aren't choosing us to win the game,” Jackson said. “I feel like we play better all the time, so just do it all the way to February, that's all I ask.”

49ers Storylines

The 49ers know how important it will be to win this game and stay in the driver's seat for the NFC's No.1 seed. There's a chance that the 49ers could face the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC championship rematch, so they have home-field advantage as a priority.

In college football, we often see a “Heisman moment,” which elevates a player's resume to win the illustrious trophy. Will this Monday Night Football Christmas game be Brock Purdy's “MVP moment”?

Purdy and Jackson are the top two contenders for the MVP trophy, and a win in this game would go a long way to winning the award. Purdy has the second-most passing yards behind Tua Tagolvailoa and has the league's best TD:INT ratio at 29:7. Lamar is a former MVP winner and leads all quarterbacks with 741 rushing yards. It would be easy to give Lamar his second MVP award, but Purdy may make it a no-contest with a big statistical night and win in this matchup.