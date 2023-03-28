After looking like a Super Bowl contender for most of the 2022 season, the Baltimore Ravens’ season did not end as expected. With quarterback Lamar Jackson out with an injury, they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-17 in the AFC Wild Card Round. Baltimore had a chance at taking the lead, but a fumble at the goal line was returned for a Cincinnati touchdown.

To make matters worse, Jackson revealed he requested a trade in early March. The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag this offseason after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Now, the 2019 MVP could be on his way out of the organization.

Potentially without Jackson, Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft gains even more importance. The selected player will probably be a big part of the team’s rebuilding phase following its star quarterback’s departure.

Currently owning the No. 22 selection, the Ravens could still get a top prospect for a certain position. With that being said, here are three players that the Baltimore Ravens should target with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Deonte Banks, CB – Maryland

One position that the Ravens should consider drafting is cornerback. Three-time Pro Bowler Marcus Peters is still a free agent and has dealt with injuries for the past couple of years. Fellow veteran Kyle Fuller remains unsigned after appearing in just one game in 2022 due to a torn ACL.

To address the situation, Baltimore claimed Trayvon Mullen off waivers after the Dallas Cowboys released him. The problem is that he appeared in just nine total games in 2022.

Regarding the other cornerbacks currently on the roster, most of them have little NFL experience and spent most of 2022 on the practice squad.

Because of that, the front office might still go for a cornerback in the draft. A name that emerges as a possibility is Deonte Banks out of Maryland.

This past season, he recorded 38 total tackles with 25 being solo and 0.5 sacks. He also had eight pass breakups and an interception.

Perhaps most importantly, Banks has a long history with Baltimore and the state of Maryland. He was born in the city and played for Edgewood High School before joining the Terrapins.

If the Ravens select him, it would be a full-circle moment. He would probably still be close to his family and friends, which could help during his transition to the NFL.

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR – Ohio State

Other than cornerback, the wide receiver position is certainly a big need for the Ravens. Baltimore had no wide receivers with more than 500 receiving yards, with the only player surpassing that mark being tight end Mark Andrews.

With the veteran being the clear No. 1 target, Baltimore might need to add another impactful receiving option. Rashod Bateman has yet to play a full season as he has dealt with injuries. This past season, he only played 18 total games across two seasons in the NFL

This means that the Ravens might need to select another wide receiver with a first-round pick. One intriguing name is Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State. The junior played only three games in the 2022 season, but his previous numbers should be enough to make him a solid prospect.

In 2021, he had 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 7.5 yards per return. For his performances, the Buckeye received a Third-Team All-American selection.

While his injury-filled 2022 season looms large, it is difficult to ignore what he showed when he was fully healthy.

1. Quentin Johnston, WR – TCU

Another wide receiver that the Ravens should consider at No. 22 is Quentin Johnston out of TCU.

In 2022, the junior wideout caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. He significantly improved in each of his collegiate seasons, earning First Team All-Big 12 in 2021 and 2022. His yards-per-catch average of 22.1 in 2020 was the highest by a true freshman in conference history.

He played a crucial role in the Horned Frogs’ offense this past season. After starting the season unranked, the team managed to finish the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record. TCU made it to the College Football Playoff, where it lost to Georgia in the National Championship Game.

Johnston is widely considered one of the best wide receivers in this class, with some even saying he will be the first player at his position off the board. This means it could be a little difficult to draft him outside of the top 20, but the Ravens should keep an eye on him.

All things considered, Johnston could be a solution for the wideout position. He brings a lot of college experience and could be an important piece of the Ravens’ future now that Jackson is likely leaving.