The Baltimore Ravens come into the postseason with high expectations, we take a look at their player specials for their playoff run.

Alright, football fans, strap yourselves in because we've got a doozy on our hands for the AFC Divisional Round, the Baltimore Ravens, the league's juggernaut, facing off against the upstart Houston Texans in what promises to be a clash of styles and narratives.

The Ravens enter this game as the AFC's top seed, boasting a league-best 13-4 record and a Lamar Jackson who's playing MVP-caliber football. His dual-threat prowess has terrorized defenses all season, racking up 3,678 passing yards and 821 rushing yards.

Speaking of the Texans, writing them off would be a major mistake. This team, led by rookie phenom CJ Stroud, has defied expectations all season. After being projected to win just four games, they finished 10-7 and upset the heavily favored Browns in the Wild Card round with a dominant 45-14 performance.

Stroud, the Heisman Trophy winner from Ohio State, has shown poise and maturity beyond his years. He's thrown for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, completing 63.6% of his passes, and his chemistry with wide receiver Nico Collins has been a revelation. The ground game isn't to be ignored either, with veteran running back Devin Singletary providing a physical presence and averaging over 4.2 yards per carry.

This game will hinge on how well Jackson can handle the pressure from the Texans' defensive front. If he has time to operate, the Ravens' offense is virtually unstoppable. But if Greenard, Anderson Jr., and company can get to him consistently, it could force Jackson into mistakes and disrupt the Ravens' rhythm. This divisional playoff game should produce a ton of fireworks and a lot of potential stats on the board. Let's take a look at the playoff-betting specials for the Baltimore Ravens.

Here are the 2024 Playoffs NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Playoff Player Specials: Baltimore Ravens

Gus Edwards to score 2+ Rushing TDs (+160)

Zay Flowers to score 2+ Receiving TDs (+250)

Lamar Jackson to throw for 750+ Passing Yds (+750)

Lamar Jackson to throw 8+ Passing TDs (+2000)

Selections are for the Entirety of the Playoffs.

Why Gus Edwards Could Score 2+ Rushing TDs

Edwards is a touchdown magnet. He found the end zone 13 times this season, tied for 4th in the NFL, and converted an impressive 22% of his red zone carries into touchdowns. Expect the Ravens to lean on him heavily inside the 20.

While the Ravens will be going against stout run defenses in the playoffs, they still have a knack for giving up rushing touchdowns just like Houston who give up an average of 1.1 touchdowns per game which is 28th in the NFL. As long as the Ravens get into the redzone Edwards will get his opportunity to surpass this mark.

Zay Flowers to score 2+ Receiving TDs

Flowers' Week 16-17 showcase against the 49ers and Dolphins was a glimpse of things to come. He hauled in 12 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns, proving he can handle the pressure of big games. That clutch performance in a playoff atmosphere bodes well for his postseason confidence.

Jackson has developed a clear rapport with Flowers in recent weeks. Their chemistry was evident in that Week 16 game, with Jackson targeting Flowers often and Flowers consistently finding open space. Without Andrews in the lineup, Flowers' explosiveness and route-running prowess could be Jackson's secret weapon.

Why Lamar Jackson Could Throw For 750+ Yards

Don't get stuck in the 2019 Lamar Jackson trap. This is a refined gunslinger, one who's improved his mechanics and decision-making under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. This season, Lamar threw for a career-high 3,678 yards, completing 63.6% of his passes, and showing a newfound comfort in the pocket. He's no longer just a run-first QB, he's become a complete quarterback capable of torching defenses through the air.

Opposing defenses know Lamar can hurt them on the ground, so they'll stack the box to stop the run. But that's exactly what Lamar wants. With defenses focused on containing the rushing attack, Lamar will have ample opportunities to find his receivers like Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. in the open space created by the stacked box. Expect Todd Monken to dial up some creative passing plays to exploit these mismatches, further inflating Lamar's passing numbers.

Lamar Jackson to throw 8+ Passing TDs

Jackson isn't just a run-first QB anymore. He's become a laser-focused gunslinger, completing a career-high 63.6% of his passes this season. His understanding of the pocket and ability to dissect defenses have reached new levels, making him a legitimate threat from the dropback.

Opposing defenses will be scrambling to contain Jackson's legs, inevitably leading to single coverage on receivers. Flowers, with his agility and quickness, will feast on these matchups, creating easy throws for Lamar and raining touchdowns down on the competition like he's been doing toward the end of the regular season.

Lamar thrives under pressure, remember his games against two of the better teams in the league this season the 49ers and Dolphins? Yeah well, he scored seven combined passing touchdowns to go along with no interceptions in just those two games alone. So, get ready to witness Lamar Jackson paint the postseason airwaves with touchdown rainbows. With Lamar slinging the ball 8+ touchdown passes is anything but a pipe dream. Buckle up, football fans, the Ravens' offensive garden is about to bloom spectacularly this postseason.