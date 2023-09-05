The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the 2023-2024 NFL season. After having a roller-coaster ride last season, the Ravens are looking to start the new season on a high note. In this article, we will make four bold predictions for the game, including how Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr, and Zay Flowers will perform. We will also predict whether the Ravens will come out on top.

Baltimore Ravens' Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

The Baltimore Ravens finished the 2022-2023 NFL season with a 10-7 record, making the playoffs but losing in the Wild Card round to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens had a strong defense, finishing third in scoring defense (18.8 PPG) and sixth in total defense (319.3 YPG). However, the team struggled throughout the season with injuries. Lamar Jackson played just 12 games, while JK Dobbins saw action in only eight contests. In the playoffs, the Ravens lost to the Bengals 24-17 in the Wild Card round. Overall, the Ravens had a solid season, but their offensive struggles ultimately held them back from making a deeper playoff run.

As the 2023 NFL season kicks off with Week 1, it's time to look ahead and make some bold predictions for the Baltimore Ravens' upcoming game against the Texans. We'll break down four key points to watch in this exciting matchup.

1. Lamar Jackson's Will Dominate

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most thrilling players in the NFL. Last year, he only played 12 games, but he looked better than ever since his MVP-winning season in 2019. We believe that Jackson is determined to regain his MVP-level performance now that he's secured a hefty contract.

During the previous season, Jackson threw for more than 2,200 yards and scored 17 touchdowns despite missing five games. He also showed his incredible running skills, rushing for 764 yards and adding three more touchdowns to his tally. Now, he's up against the Texans, whose defense struggled last season. Our prediction? Jackson will have a great game, throwing for over 200 yards and rushing for more than 90 yards.

Most rushing yards by a QB in a season: 1,206 — Lamar Jackson

1,143 — Justin Fields

1,039 — Michael Vick

1,005 — Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/Xzs5Qg6Zjx — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 4, 2023

2. Odell Beckham Jr's Comeback

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Keep in mind that Odell Beckham Jr last played on February 13, 2022, in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter. That forced him to miss the rest of that game and the entire 2022 season. But now, OBJ has joined the Ravens. He's eager to make a strong comeback against the Texans.

Despite his injury-shortened 2021 season, OBJ managed to catch 44 passes for 537 yards and a touchdown in 14 games. Now, he faces a Texans defense that allowed a very high number of passing yards per game last season. We predict that OBJ will shine, making at least five catches for over 70 yards and scoring a touchdown.

3. Zay Flowers' Solid Debut

Baltimore chose Zay Flowers as the 22nd overall pick in this year's draft, making him the third wide receiver selected. In the Ravens' offense, which is expected to provide more opportunities for receivers, Flowers has a chance to make an immediate impact. That's even with competition in the depth chart. In college, despite facing quarterback challenges, Flowers caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and an impressive 12 touchdowns. In fact, he accounted for more than half of Boston College's receiving touchdowns.

Sure, it might take some time for Flowers to become a major part of the Ravens' offense. Still, he shouldn't take long to showcase the skills that earned him a first-round draft pick. His debut in Week 1 against the Texans promises to be an exciting chance to demonstrate his talent. We have him going three catches for 40 yards.

4. Ravens' Strong Performance

Over the past 15 years under the leadership of coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens have excelled in three key areas. They have dominated at home, defeated rookie quarterbacks, and won decisively in Week 1. In this matchup, Baltimore is set to accomplish all three of these feats. They should give rookie quarterback CJ Stroud a rude welcome in his very first NFL game.

Of course, we're big fans of Stroud's potential. However, the Ravens' revamped offense is expected to put up a commanding performance. Their defense is likely to give the Texans nightmares. Based on these predictions, we believe the Baltimore Ravens will notch an emphatic victory against the Houston Texans. We have them winning by 15 points or more.

In summary, the Ravens boast a formidable defense that should stifle the Texans' offense. Meanwhile, the Ravens' own offense appears primed to score enough points to secure a convincing win. Lamar Jackson's electrifying style of play, Odell Beckham Jr.'s highly anticipated return, Zay Flowers' promising debut, and the Ravens' historical strengths all point to a thrilling victory for Baltimore. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for some football action as the Ravens aim for a resounding win against the Texans.