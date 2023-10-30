Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense scored 31 points in their seven-point win over the Arizona Cardinals. To Jackson, that's not enough.

“We need to put more points on the board,” Jackson challenged after the win in Arizona, courtesy of ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Three rushing scores from running back Gus Edwards and one via Jackson hooking up with tight end Mark Andrews didn't please Baltimore's quarterback.

Despite conceding that a “win is a win,” Jackson also lamented that the Ravens were “punting the ball a lot this game.” Five of Baltimore's 11 meaningful drives (minus a one-play kneel down to end the game) ended in Jordan Stout punts. That included three drives to start the second half.

Jackson's words point to the high standard he is trying to set as the team's leader. Consider, Stout has punted seven times in a game twice this season. And the team's 31 points are its second-highest output of the season, eclipsed only by last week's 38-point outburst against the Detroit Lions.

In other words, Sunday seemed like a pretty good day for the Ravens offense. But apparently, it wasn't up to Jackson's expectations.

It does seem fair to wonder how this game would have played out had Arizona made its quarterback change ahead of this game. While franchise QB Kyler Murray is fully healthy, the team is easing him back following surgery to repair a torn ACL he suffered last season.

In lieu of starting Murray, the Cards stuck with veteran Joshua Dobbs under center. The team is now 1-7 with Dobbs. The loss to Baltimore was the team's fifth straight.

Murray almost certainly raises the ceiling of the team's potential on offense. Might this seven-point game have played out differently with Murray on the field?

Tough to say, but regardless, it's clear Lamar Jackson will demand more from his team as the season wears on.