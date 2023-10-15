Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was ejected for an illegal hit on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chris Moore in the Week 6 matchup in London. Hamilton made helmet-to-helmet contact with Moore on the play, which led to his ejection.

#Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has been ejected from today's game for this hit on #Titans WR Chris Moore.pic.twitter.com/A1EDeAvbrM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2023

Flags were thrown immediately on the play, and after a brief discussion between the officials, Hamilton was ejected from the game.

Kyle Hamilton, the 14th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, is just the third player this season in the NFL to get ejected.

Losing Hamilton is a major blow to Baltimore's defense, as he's been one of the team's leaders so far this year in sacks and tackles. After Hamilton was ejected, Titans running back Derrick Henry scored a touchdown to cut Baltimore's lead to five.

The NFL could follow up with disciplinary action and a potential fine later in the week for Hamilton, as that's typical procedure for players who get penalized for helmet-to-helmet contact and get ejected.

The game between the Titans and Ravens has been filled with major swings of momentum throughout the game. While it initially appeared like Baltimore would run away with it early, the Titans came storming back after Hamilton's penalty. The Titans however appeared to lose quarterback Ryan Tannehill to an ankle injury, as he headed to the locker room and was replaced by second-year backup Malik Willis.

We'll have more updates on any disciplinary action Kyle Hamilton faces as a result of his illegal hit on Titans wide receiver Chris Moore in the Week 6 matchup between the Titans and Ravens.