Baltimore Ravens' safety Kyle Hamilton is preparing for a big second year in John Harbaugh's defense. Hamilton says he has grown greatly as a communicator and a leader, and is feeling much more confident.

“I would say I’m communicating a lot more, just having a year in the defense,” Hamilton told Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic. “Playing-wise, I feel like I’m a lot more confident in my technique. I try and stay as consistent as possible with it. Overall, I’m just more confident.”

With Chuck Clark headed to the New York Jets, a starting safety position is open alongside Marcus Williams. The Ravens used Hamilton in a lot of different ways in his rookie season. With Clark and Williams manning the two safety spots, Hamilton got a lot of reps in the nickel role and in more flexible formations.

“When [Clark] left, it made me understand that my role is going to be bigger, not just on the field, but in terms of communicating and being that guy,” Hamilton said.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At 6-foot-4, 220 lbs, Hamilton is huge for a defensive back. His build makes him a great ball hawk, which is largely why the Ravens drafted him 14th overall last year. He had eight interceptions at Notre Dame, but had none last year in his more limited role.

Given his size and skill set, a deep safety role makes much more sense for Hamilton. His range and ability to contest catches are what made the Ravens draft him so early to begin with.

“[Playing nickel] was kind of a weird thing. I didn’t know if I was going to play safety and Chuck was going to play nickel or what,” Hamilton said. “I had some ups and downs. For me, they just didn’t give it to me. I had to earn my way onto the field.”

Although Hamilton said he was sad to see Clark go, his departure does open up much more opportunity for Hamilton's development.