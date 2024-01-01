The rest of the NFL better watch out if Odell Beckham Jr.'s latest statement proves to be a fact

A 37-point win over the team with the 2nd-best record in your conference to clinch the #1 seed in the Playoffs is enough of a statement in and of itself, but it wasn't the only statement that Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was prepared to make on Sunday afternoon after Baltimore demolished the Miami Dolphins by the final score of 56-19. OBJ pulled in just one reception against the Dolphins, but Baltimore didn't need much else from their 31-year-old receiver… except for maybe that aforementioned statement in the post-game locker room that will surely catch the attention of the rest of the NFL.

Odell Beckham Jr. in the #Ravens locker room after clinching the No. 1 seed: "This is the best team I've ever been on from the top to the bottom." (🎥 @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/bPAf0A8NMJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2024

Had Odell Beckham Jr. not won a Super Bowl just two seasons ago as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, this would be a statement that we could just brush off as, “Oh, heat of the moment, of course OBJ would say something like this in a celebratory locker room.” But because he knows what it's like to have his hands on the Lombardi Trophy, if Odell Beckham Jr. claims “This is the best team I've ever been on from the top to the bottom,” that means we need to conduct a brief examination of how truthful this assertion may be.

2021 Rams – 12-5 record (1st in NFC West, 3rd-seed in NFC), 27.1 points per game (7th in league), 21.9 points allowed per game (15th in league), three 1st-team All-Pro's (Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey)

2023 Ravens – 13-3 record (1st in AFC North, 1st-seed in AFC), 29.6 points per game (2nd in league), 16.4 points allowed per game (1st in league), four potential 1st-team All-Pro's (Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, Justin Madubuike)

Of course, in order for this statement to hold up long-term, the Ravens will need to complete the job and bring Baltimore their third Super Bowl title, just as the Rams were able to.