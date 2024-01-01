Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been incredible this season, and Pat Ricard said that it's also thanks to his skill players.

After a couple of injury-riddled years, the Baltimore Ravens are finally fulfilling their potential. With a healthy Lamar Jackson under center, Baltimore sits comfortably on top of the AFC North. Jackson is playing at an incredible rate, picking apart defenses with his passes and punishing them on the ground if his targets are covered.

Fans might be inclined to think that Jackson is the sole reason for the Ravens' success this season. However, a deeper look into the team's success this year reveals a different story. One of Jackson's own teammates, veteran fullback Pat Ricard, alluded to this in an interview with Kyle Goon of the Baltimore Banner.

“We don’t want to be just one guy out there making all the plays,” Ravens FB Pat Ricard said. “For Lamar, it gives him more options. He doesn’t have to be Superman out there. I’m just proud of all the guys that week after week just keep making plays. Just ignore the noise and stay locked in.”

Indeed, Lamar wouldn't be as successful as he is right now without the help of his offense. The skill positions of the Ravens have long been criticized, often cited as something that's held the QB back. This season, they've assembled a group that's thrived throughout the usual turmoil they've faced.

Rookie Zay Flowers is the headliner of a Ravens WR group that also features players like Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, and the resurgent Odell Beckham Jr. The RB and TE rooms suffered heavy losses in JK Dobbins and Mark Andrews. In their place, though, names such as Gus Edwards and Isaiah Likely have stepped up.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are currently the heavy favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this season. Barring any shenanigans, they should be getting a much-needed bye week via the first seed. The last time they made it to the playoffs, they didn't have their superstar QB under center. Can Jackson finally lead his team to a ring?