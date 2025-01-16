We've got the Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills Divisional Round Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. The NFL playoffs enters its second round this weekend, with only eight teams left fighting to win the Lombardi Trophy. The Ravens dominated Buffalo earlier this year, but that was back in September, and times have changed. Both teams boast MVP-level QBs, but only one can advance to the Conference Championship.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, The Baltimore Ravens will defeat the Buffalo Bills 31-19 and advance to the AFC Championship Game. Baltimore denied Buffalo's shot at revenge and will once again make it to the penultimate game of the playoffs. Despite missing their best receiver and playing in harsh weather, the Ravens' offense made a statement in the fourth quarter to beat the Bills.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 7 0 3 21 31 BUF 0 9 3 7 19

The game can honestly be described as a tale of two kickers. While Tyler Bass was responsible for 13 of the team's 19 total points, Justin Tucker missed three field goals. He nearly cost his team a victory, if it weren't for Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.

Henry produced similar rushing numbers from the team's win over Buffalo back in September. Overall, he earned nearly 200 rushing yards on 24 attempts, along with two total touchdowns. his 69 yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter put the game away as the Ravens had a 31-19 lead.

Speaking of Baltimore's offense, they moved efficiently throughout the whole day. If not for Tucker's mistakes, the team may have never lost their lead. But in the fourth quarter, they put all those qualms at rest with three touchdown drives. First it was Lamar, then it was Henry, and then Lamar connected with Henry for that big touchdown pass.

With the win, the Ravens advance to the AFC Championship Game. There could be a potential AFC Championship rematch between the Chiefs, or Baltimore could find themselves facing Houston. Regardless, this team is definitely capable of winning their third SB in franchise history.

*At the time of simulating, Ravens' WR Zay Flowers was considered an “outside chance” to play in this game. Therefore, we took him out of the lineup.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

BAL – Derrick Henry, 1 Yd run (Justin Tucker), 10:35 (BAL 7-0)

Second Quarter:

BUF – Tyler Bass, 24 Yd FG, 12:10 (BAL 7-3)

BUF – Tyler Bass, 52 Yd FG, 7:32 (BAL 7-6)

BUF – Tyler Bass, 37 Yd FG, 0:36 (BUF 9-7)

Third Quarter:

BUF – Tyler Bass, 46 Yd FG, 9:51 (BUF 12-7)

BAL – Justin Tucker, 24 Yd FG, 3:36 (BUF 12-10)

Fourth Quarter:

BAL – Lamar Jackson, 8 Yd run (Justin Tucker kick), 13:01 (BAL 17-12)

BAL – Derrick Henry, 3 Yd run (Justin Tucker kick), 5:05 (BAL 24-12)

BUF – Keon Coleman 66 Yd pass from Josh Allen (Tyler Bass kick), 4:09 (BAL 24-19)

BAL – Derrick Henry 69 Yd pass from Lamar Jackson (Justin Tucker kick), 3:10 (BAL 31-19)

Overall, that wraps up our Raven vs. Bills Divisional Round Results according to Madden 25.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

