ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AFC North battle in Cleveland as the Baltimore Ravens face the Cleveland Browns. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Ravens-Browns prediction and pick.

The Ravens enter the game sitting at 5-2 on the year. They opened the year losing to the Chiefs and Raiders but would rebound. First, it was a three-point win over the Cowboys. They then won four more straight games, including a three-point win over the Bengals and a seven-point victory over the Commanders. Meanwhile, it has been a struggle for the Browns. They opened the season at 1-1, but since then have lost five straight games. Last time out, they lost to the Bengals by seven. Further, Deshaun Watson was lost for the year in the last game.

Here are the Ravens-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Browns Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -450

Cleveland Browns: +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +350

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Ravens host the best offense in the NFL this year. They are first in the NFL in points per game, while sitting first in yards per game. They are first in rushing yards per game while sitting sixth in passing yards per game. Lamar Jackson has led the way for the offense this year. He has completed 135 of 198 passes for 1.810 yards and 15 touchdowns. Further, he has just two interceptions this year. Jackson has also been great on the ground this year. Jackson has run for 455 yards and two touchdowns.

The top target for Jackson has been Zay Flowers. He has brought in 34 receptions on the year for 412 yards. Flowers has scored just once this year though. Rashod Bateman has also been solid. He has brought in 21 receptions for 394 yards and three scores. Further, the tight ends for Baltimore have been solid. Mark Andrews has 227 yards and three touchdowns while Isiah Likely has 224 yards and three touchdowns. In the running game, Derrick Henry has led the way. He has run for 873 yards this year with eight touchdowns on the season.

The Ravens' defense is 26th in the NFL in opponent points per game while sitting 23rd in opponent yards per game. They are first against the run, but sit 32nd against the pass. Roquon Smith leads the way this year. He has 74 tackles, the most on the team, with one tackle for a loss, three pass breakups, and an interception. Meanwhile, Kyle Van Noy has been great this year. He has seven sacks this year with nine tackles for a loss. Further, Odafe Oweh has 4.5 sacks as well.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Browns offense has struggled this year, sitting 29th in the NFL in points per game while sitting 32nd in yards per game this year. They are 28th in rushing yards per game while sitting 30th in passing yards per game. With Deshaun Watson out for the year, Jameis Winston will be starting at quarterback. He has made just 12 passes this year, completing six of them for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Further, the offense will be without one of their top targets on the year with Amari Cooper now in Buffalo. This leads Jerry Jeudy as the top receiver. He has brought in 21 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, David Njoku has brought in 20 receptions this year for 165 yards and a score. Finally, Jordan Akins has 16 receptions for 140 yards and a score. In the running game, Jerome Ford has led the way. He has 50 carries for 264 yards and a score.

The Browns are 18th in the NFL in opponent points per game while sitting 13th in opponent yards per game. They are 15th against the rush while sitting 11th against the pass. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has led the way. He has 54 tackles on the year to lead the team while having two sacks, seven tackles for a loss, three pass breakups, and an interception. Further, Denzel Ward has broken up 12 passes this year, while Myles Garrett has four sacks and seven tackles for a loss this year.

Final Ravens-Browns Prediction & Pick

Odds in this mid-season NFL tilt favor the Ravens. After losing their first two games, the Ravens have won five straight, going 4-0-1 against the spread in that time. Meanwhile, the Browns have gone 2-5 against the spread this year. The Browns offense has struggled heavily this year, and now will be breaking in their new quarterback with Jameis Winston taking over. They will not be able to keep up with this high-powered Ravens offense. Take the Ravens in this one.

Final Ravens-Browns Prediction & Pick: Ravens -9.5 (-105)