The Baltimore Ravens will battle the Houston Texans on Christmas Day. It's a holiday showdown at NRG Stadium as we continue our NFL odds series and make a Ravens-Texans prediction and pick.

Ravens-Texans Last Game – Matchup History

The Texans will attempt to avenge a Divisional Round loss to the Ravens from last season when the Ravens demolished them 34-10 at M&T Bank Stadium. Significantly, the Ravens have won five games in a row against the Texans. This will be the first time the Ravens and Texans meet at NRG Stadium since September 9, 2020, when Baltimore destroyed them 33-16.

Overall Series: The Ravens lead the head-to-head series 12-2.

Here are the Ravens-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Texans Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -200

Houston Texans: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ravens vs. Texans

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

TV: Netflix

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Ravens earned themselves a tie at the top of the AFC North standings after a win where Lamar Jackson set a franchise passing record, tossing his 37th touchdown. Jackson was solid on Saturday, passing for 207 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Of course, he did not have to do much, as Derrick Henry rushed 24 times for 162 yards. The star duo helped power the Ravens to their second straight win, which now gives them a chance to steal the division possibly.

Jackson has been one of the significant reasons why the Ravens are in a position to make another playoff run. Significantly, Jackson has passed for 3,787 yards, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions while also running 126 times for 765 yards and three scores. Henry has rushed 278 times for 1,636 yards and 13 touchdowns. These two have powered an electric offense that has continued to run the ball efficiently and score at will.

The defense has been an issue all season. Yet, it has improved over the past two games, holding the Steelers to 17 points and the New York Giants to 14. The Ravens have won two games in a row since their bye week. Kyle Van Noy has been a mainstay on the defensive side of the ball, garnering 21 solo tackles and 10.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Marlon Humphrey is having a fantastic season, making 42 solo tackles and six interceptions.

The Ravens will cover the spread if Jackson and Henry can run the football well and chew up the clock. Then, they need their defense to pressure the quarterback and force bad passes.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Texans suffered a significant loss when Tank Dell suffered a knee injury. Unfortunately, he has a dislocated kneecap and likely will miss the rest of the season. The Texans are already without Stefan Diggs, leaving Nico Collins as the only healthy wide receiver from opening week.

Losing his receivers has made life tough for CJ Stroud. So far, he is struggling with 3,492 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Stroud must find a way to make the most of what he has and must build chemistry with his new receivers. Joe Mixon powers the rushing attack. He has rushed 231 times for 967 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Along with Collins, the Texans may start to focus more on tight end Dalton Schultz. Ultimately, he caught five passes for 45 yards and one touchdown in the 27-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The injuries may open up some opportunities for Robert Woods, who has three catches on six targets but just 19 yards against the Chiefs.

The defense allowed the Chiefs to march down the field at critical moments when they needed a stop. Because of that, they were unable to gain consistent momentum. It will be much more challenging against the Ravens, who can run the ball at will. Danielle Hunter is the top pass rusher in this defense, garnering 30 solo tackles and 12 sacks. Likewise, Will Anderson Jr. has been great, with 25 solo tackles and 10.5 sacks.

The Texans will cover the spread if they can establish the run game and relieve pressure off Stroud. Then, they must contain Jackson and Henry and win the possession battle.

Final Ravens-Texans Prediction & Pick

The Ravens are 8-6-1 against the spread, while the Texans are 6-7-2 against the odds. Moreover, the Ravens are 5-3 against the spread on the road, while the Texans are 3-3-1 against the odds at home. The Ravens are 5-5 against the spread when facing the AFC, while the Texans are 3-6-1 against the odds when facing their conference.

The Ravens are on fire right now, and the Texans are hurting. Therefore, it's tough to trust the Texans, even at home. I like the Ravens to win and cover the spread on Christmas Day.

Final Ravens-Texans Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Ravens: -3.5 (-120)