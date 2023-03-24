Lamar Jackson…the businessman? While the former NFL MVP’s future in football is still in limbo, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has apparently had an at-home gym business in the works.

Jackson announced the future launch of ‘The Entire Gym’ on his personal Twitter account Thursday night. While no official date was provided, Jackson said the product will be released sometime in the summer.

“The Entire Gym is the world’s most compact, portable and versatile all-in-one free weight home gym,” according to the product’s website. It will include dumbbells, a weight bar, free weights, resistance bands, elastic bands, a jump rope and a Bluetooth speaker.

Jackson was in the news for a different reason Thursday afternoon. The NFL sent out a memo to all 32 teams telling them not to negotiate with a man named Ken Francis. Francis was apparently “attempting to persuade Club personnel to enter into negotiations with or concerning Lamar Jackson,” according to the memo.

Furthermore, Tom Pelissero reported that “Ken Francis is a Florida man who most recently was pitching a home fitness invention.”

In his tweet about ‘The Entire Gym,’ Jackson mentions “his business partner Ken.” One could assume then that the two are one and the same.

The saga surrounding Lamar Jackson’s contract dispute with the Ravens has a lot of football fans and pundits alike dumbfounded. Just three seasons removed from being named the best player in the NFL, it remains unclear where Jackson will be playing his football in 2023 and beyond despite the league year and offseason moves being in full swing.