As the 2025 NFL trade deadline approaches, teams are figuring out if they are buyers or sellers. In some cases, like that of the Las Vegas Raiders, they may be a little of both. Recent reports have the team shopping for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, but not only looking to get back draft capital.

“The Raiders are open to moving receiver Jakobi Meyers, while making calls on defensive linemen and corners,” Dianna Russini reports in The Athletic.

Heading into Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders are 2-4 and in last place in the AFC West. However, the Chiefs are in first place at just 4-2, so a win on Sunday would tighten the race dramatically.

No matter what position they are in, the Raiders seem destined to make a Jakobi Meyers trade this season. The pass-catcher is in the last year of his current deal, and the team does not seem interested in signing him long term. If this is the case, they should absolutely deal Meyers and get something in return instead of letting him walk for nothing.

After a 1,000-yard season in 2024, Meyers has fallen down the Raiders WR pecking order. This year, he has 29 catches for 329 yards and no touchdowns, while Tre Tucker has more yards and TDs. Also, with Meyers out of the picture, it would open up more targets for promising young WRs Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton, who have just 24 targets and 10 catches between them this season.

Despite wanting to develop young talent, this isn't a long-term rebuild for the Raiders, which is why they reportedly want players—not draft picks—in return. Head coach Pete Carroll turned 74 in September, and quarterback Geno Smith turned 35 on October 10.

These two do not have a lot of time left in the NFL, so a trade deadline deal to bolster the team for this year and maybe next year is likely the goal of the organization right now. The good news is, several contenders will likely need a wideout in early Nov., so the Raiders could get something good in return for Meyers.