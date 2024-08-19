NFL legend Ray Lewis gave a virtual address to the Colorado Buffaloes, invited by their head coach, Deion Sanders. The moment, captured on video by For The People Media, saw Lewis sharing a personal tragedy that has shaped his life—the loss of his son, Ray Lewis III.

Lewis III, who passed away in June 2023 at the age of 28, followed in his father's footsteps as a promising football player. But his life was cut short due to a tragic overdose involving fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

His legacy, though brief, was marked by impressive feats on the field that began during his high school tenure at Lake Mary Prep in Florida. There, he rushed for around 9,000 yards and scored approximately 100 touchdowns, making him one of the top running back recruits in the nation.

Ray Lewis addressed the team from the heart, urging them to cherish every moment and warning against the dangers that lurk in their environment.

“Even when you think you got time, you don’t have time,” Lewis said to the team. “I lost my son at 28 years old because of the same foolishness that you guys have in front of you now. That’s the same foolishness that took my son out from an overdose. As a father, you will never recover from that, ever. So my son, I wear him around my neck the rest of my life, and he always says, let’s make today a great day.”

He continued, “I never understood how we take time for granted. How we act like time is a friend of ours. You know, Proverbs 3:5 says trust in the Lord with all of your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. Because if we do, we are in trouble. I lost him and I learned something. If you don’t have a pro mentality about life, the game will pass you too quickly.”

Despite his promising start, Lewis III faced hurdles in his collegiate career. After committing to the University of Miami, he struggled to find his footing on the field. Multiple transfers followed, including stints at Coastal Carolina and ultimately Virginia Union, where he transitioned to a defensive role, accumulating noteworthy stats like 37 tackles and 12 pass breakups. His perseverance was honored posthumously with a degree from Virginia Union University in May.

Lewis took to his Instagram to express his love for his son amidst the honor.

“My son, I’m so proud of you,” Lewis wrote. “Heaven called you, but thanks to Virginia Union we grabbed your degree for you today baby boy. We will see you again soon enough, to all the other families whose children didn’t make it to walk cross the stage. God Bless you!!! Celebrate every step our children take in life, even the steps we don’t like. Ray 3rd we made today a great day!!! Miss you my King!!!”

In an interview with Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel, Ray Lewis III sat down with Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel to talk about his father's football legacy upon his retirement

“For me it means he’ll be around more to see my college games and be involved in my life even more and stuff like that,” he said. “Many fans love him and might be disappointed about him retiring or whatever else they might be saying and different things like that, but to me he’s just dad. I don’t really look at him as this big athlete or this huge sports figure. To me, he’s just me dad.”