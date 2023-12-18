There's not much action at the star's new home.

Actor Ray Romano joked about his new home in California and how there's not much action going on there.

He and his wife, Anna Romano, discussed their new La Quinta pad. PEOPLE reported they gave a nice tour for Architectural Digest.

Ray Romano discusses his “no sex” home

A big reason for the move was golf. Ramano is an avid golfer, and they'd been vacationing in the area for a while. It's how they knew they wanted a home there. Especially during COVID. When going there, they brought their four adult children quite often.

They even brought on professional interior designer Nate Berkus to help with the new house. Anna consulted with him after seeing all of his work on television.

“Over the years, following him and seeing stuff he's done, he just seemed like an easy person to work with,” she said.

When the house was completed, it brought a lot of time from Los Angeles, relaxation, and other revealing things.

Asked about what he does there, the comedian said, “You go out, you play golf.”

His wife added, “You have your friend over and you guys go to the spa or whatever, [and then] we meet, we have a great dinner, and then we have what I call the perfect cozy evening.”

Beyond that, Ramano says of the cozy time, “No sex! There's no sex in there, of course.”

Regardless what they do their, it seems like a great house. It has features like a pop-up television, patio with a stunning view of the mountains, and high ceilings.

Whether it's a “no sex” house or not, Ray Romano seems to dig it.