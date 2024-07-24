The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an AL East matchup Wednesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rays-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Zach Eflin vs. Yariel Rodriguez

Zach Eflin (5-7) with a 4.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 104.1 innings pitched, 83K/13BB, 2.61 oBA

Last Start: at New York Yankees: Loss, 5 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 5.52 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 60.1 innings pitched, 50K/9BB, .286 oBA

Yariel Rodriguez (1-3) with a 3.78 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 33.1 innings pitched, 36K/18BB, .228 oBA

Last Start: at Arizona Diamondbacks: No Decision, 4 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 3 starts, 2.57 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 14 innings pitched, 13K/7BB, .235 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Blue Jays Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -118

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Rays vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Sportsnet Canada

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Sportsnet Canada

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Eflin needs to have a good game in this one. The Blue Jays have gotten to him twice this season, but this one could be different. Eflin has a low WHIP, and he keeps his walks down. Eflin also has a pretty high chase percentage, which is why his walk rate is down this season. The Blue Jays will get themselves out, so Eflin needs to pitch his game. If he can get the Blue Jays to chase off the plate, the Rays will be able to win this game.

Tampa Bay currently leads the season series with the Blue Jays 5-3. They have been able to beat the Blue Jays in a lot of close games. As a team, the Rays are batting .240 against the Blue Jays, and they have scored 32 runs in eight games played. That is just four runs per game, but they have been able to put up some big games, as well. Nonetheless, the Rays have been playing well against Toronto this season, and that should continue in this game.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yariel Rodriguez is pitching well this month. He has made three starts, and has not allowed more than 2 runs in any of them. In fact, Rodriguez has an ERA of 1.62 for the month of July. In his 16.2 innings pitched this month, Rodriguez has allowed just seven hits. He seems to have found his stride, and that needs to continue for him in this game. If he keeps pitching as he has been, the Blue Jays will win this game.

The Blue Jays have faced Eflin twice this season. In those games, the Blue Jays have been able to really get to him. They have scored 10 runs on 15 hits against Eflin, and Eflin has thrown just 11.2 innings against Toronto. The Blue Jays should be able to do that same type of damage off Eflin in this game, as well. They are going to get a lot of pitches over the plate, Toronto just has to capitalize. As long as they do that, the Blue Jays will win this game.

Final Rays-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. I do like what Rodriguez has done this season, though. I will take the Blue Jays to win this game straight up.

Final Rays-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (+100)