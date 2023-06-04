Even though the Tampa Bay Rays are the best team in baseball, they've had to face injuries across their roster. However, Brandon Lowe's latest injury has a much more ominous feel for the Rays.

Lowe was scratched from the Rays' contest against the Red Sox on Sunday with what was believed to be a lower leg issue. However, manager Kevin Cash later confirmed that Lowe is dealing with a back injury, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Even with the specific injury now known, Tampa Bay is still not aware of the severity. In the coming days, the Rays will likely perform tests to see if Lowe will have to miss a significant amount of time.

Injuries were a problem for Lowe last season, as he only appeared in 65 games. However, his play on the field hasn't been up to his 2019 All Star level. Over 50 games this year, Lowe is hitting .199 with nine home runs and 29 RBI.

To his credit, Lowe has already surpassed his output from last season. Still, Tampa Bay is expecting more from their infielder. However, regardless of his current performance, the Rays main priority when it comes to Lowe is his health.

A late scratch is never good for any player. However, the cause behind Lowe's injury are still unknown. Tampa Bay was able to defeat the Red Sox on Sunday 6-2. However, Lowe's mysterious injury surely left a sour taste in their mouth and could potentially shelf the infielder for an indefinite amount of time.