The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees began a three-game set on Friday evening and it didn’t take long for tempers to flare. After Randy Arozarena was hit for a second time in the series opener following an early homer, manager Kevin Cash had seen enough, coming out to defend his player. That resulted in the skipper getting tossed after the two teams exchanged some words from their respective dugouts.

Rays manager Kevin Cash has been ejected after both teams received warnings after Randy Arozarena was HBP in his 2nd consecutive plate appearance. (via @BallyRays)pic.twitter.com/IvkPuEAFNI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 6, 2023

It’s puzzling why Cash got tossed for simply having a conversation with one of the umpires. I mean, his superstar just got hit twice. Coincidence? I think not. Cash wanted to see Yankees reliever Albert Abreu get thrown out but instead, he just got a warning. For what it’s worth, that was the 14th ejection of Cash’s career.

There’s always been bad blood between the Rays and Yanks but this was clearly blatant. Can’t get Arozarena out? Let’s just plunk him instead. As you can see, the Cuban was visibly frustrated, too.

In the end, Tampa Bay is the best team in baseball at 26-6 while New York is barely hovering over .500. As of writing, the Rays are up 4-1 in the contest, with every one of their first three batters registering a hit thus far. Since this is only the first of a three-game set, we can certainly expect some more fireworks over the next couple of days.

After all, these organizations do not like each other and the Yankees are evidently frustrated because they’re stinking up the joint through the first month of the season, although injuries have taken their toll on the roster.

As for the Rays, they can smell their 27th win.