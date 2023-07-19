The Tampa Bay Rays failed to break out of their mini-slump Tuesday as they saw their losing skid reach three games after a 5-3 loss in Arlington to the Texas Rangers — but not before Randy Arozarena lifted his 17th home run of the season.

On top run dif of that home run was Arozarena's signature crossed-arm celebration which he did right after touching third base to the chagrin of the crowd at Globe Life Field.

🚨🇨🇺 Randy Arozarena: 17 HR pic.twitter.com/dxkT1Ggy1e — Jerry Díaz 🇨🇺 (@Jerryto94) July 19, 2023

The Rays' offense was held silent for the most part of the night by Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi, who tossed six scoreless innings. It was not until Texas' bullpen took over the pitching duties for the Rangers that Tampa Bay was able to find its groove with Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe hitting home runs in the eighth inning. Francisco Mejía put the Rays on the board with an RBI double in the seventh frame. Arozarena finished the game going 2-for-4 to raise his season batting average to .278.

Randy Arozarena is quite a character, but he's more than just flair. He's truly a talented baseball player who can do plenty of damage with his speed, defense, and bat. So far this season, he has 61 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and 48 walks. He is also carrying a .854 OPS. He has raised his home run and walk rates this season, thus benefiting the Rays, who will look to stop their bleeding this Tuesday in the series finale against Texas.

The Rays still have the No. 1 spot in the American League East division with a 60-38 record to go with a huge +149 run differential.