The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Texas Rangers in the second game of a three game set. This game wil continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rangers took game one of this series in a close game 3-2. Texas was held scoreless until the sixth inning. Ezequiel Duran hit a game-tying two-run home run in that innings. Josh Smith came on as a pinch runner in the ninth inning and scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch by Rays' pitcher Pete Fairbanks. Dane Dunning was fantastic for the Rangers in this one. He went seven innings and allowed just two runs on five hits while striking out four. Aroldis Chapman picked up the win after pitching a scoreless top half of the ninth.

For Tampa Bay, Shane McClanahan was very good besides the home run allowed. He finished with six innings pitched, six strikeouts, three hits allowed, and just those two runs. Josh Lowe hit a home run for the Rays and finished the day with two hits. Randy Arozarena picked up the other RBI after hitting a sac fly in the first inning.

Taj Bradley will start the game for Tampa Bay while Nathan Eovaldi takes the ball for Texas.

Here are the Rays-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Rangers Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-194)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Rays vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Bradley started the season off very good, but has since slowed down. However, he is better when pitching on the road. When away from Tropicana Field, Bradley has an ERA one whole run better than his home ERA. His oBA is a little bit higher when pitching on the road, but he does get some more strikeouts. Bradley is capable of striking out upwards of 10 batters in a start, he just has last deep into the game. If Bradley can go around six innings in this game, the Rays will be in good position to cover the spread.

Tampa Bay has been a little bit of a rut, but do not forget the way they started the season. The Rays are capable of hitting the baseball around the yard and over the fence, it just so happens to be one of the cold stretches for them. If they can get back to how they were hitting the ball earlier in the season, there is no reason Tampa Bay should not keep this game close. Tampa Bay was able to get to Eovaldi earlier this season as they scored four runs on seven hits, so they should see the ball well.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Eovaldi has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. He is 10-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. His K/9 is less than nine, but his hits/9 is fantastic as he gives up just 6.8. Eovaldi is holding opponents to a .213 batting average this season and a .200 batting average when pitching at home. The Rays are pretty good with the sticks, but Eovaldi should be able to handle them. He has given up five hits or less in seven of his last eight starts. If he can be that good again, the Rangers should be able to win this game and the series against the Rays.

As mentioned, Bradley has fallen off after his hot start to the season. In the last six starts, Bradley has given up at least four earned runs four times. The Rangers are the best hitting team in the MLB, so this game is not going to be a walk in the park for Bradley. If Texas can take advantage of a struggling pitcher and continue to hit as they have all season, they will cover the spread.

Final Rays-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This should be another close game. These two teams are two of the better teams in the American League, so no matter what, it should be competitive. Both starting pitchers struggled a little bit against the opposing team earlier this season, so it is hard to predict how this game will go. However, I am going to stick with this game being close and bet on another one run game. I will take the Rays to cover the spread here.

Final Rays-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rays +1.5 (-194), Under 8.5 (-102)