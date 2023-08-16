Shane McClanahan getting moved to the MLB's 60-day injury list was already a huge blow for the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, manager Kevin Cash has to deal with a bigger concern as Josh Flemming replaces McClanahan.

It was unclear when Shane McClanahan was going to return from his injury. The Rays pitcher was first placed on the 15-day IL with much optimism from the squad. His health status got much worse over time. It was later revealed that his elbow and forearm were massively affected which prompted a move to the 60-day IL.

The latest move meant that he would be out for the whole of the 2023 season. However, Kevin Cash revealed a huge injury status update that will worry Rays fans. Shane McClanahan will also be out for the remainder of the 2024 season, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

This is because McClanahan will undergo Tommy John surgery. It will affect the way he pitches over the season and the recovery time will take a while. He was given three options: Tommy John surgery, flexor tendon procedure, and loose body removal. Tampa Bay was trying to avoid the former due to their need for Shane to come back as soon as possible.

Notably, the fastest timetable for a return would take Shane McClanahan at least 12 months. But, a lot of MLB teams have given their pitchers 14 months to fully recover from the procedure. Getting sidelined for this long will surely affect the Rays with their current World Series hopes and long-term plans.