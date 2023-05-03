Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been the talk of MLB thus far with their league-leading 24-6 record. As the Rays look to stay on top, Tampa Bay has made a shrewd trade for some extra pitching.

The Rays have acquired Chase Anderson in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. What Tampa Bay gave up for Anderson has not yet been revealed.

After spending time in Cincinnati last year, Anderson re-signed with the Reds on a minor league deal heading into this season. He had made five starts at the AAA level, pitching to a 2-1 record with a 4.30 ERA and a 19/13 K/BB ratio. The Rays must’ve seen something they liked as they swooped in for a trade before the Reds could call him up.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chase Anderson isn’t like most minor leaguers. The 35-year-old has spent nine years at the MLB level, appearing in 199 games. In that span, Anderson holds a 58-50 record with a 4.25 ERA and a 817/326 K/BB ratio.

During their scorching start to the year, Tampa Bay has had one of the best pitching staffs in the league. They lead the league in ERA (3.03), opponent’s batting average (.207) and WHIP (1.11). The Rays also have the most shutouts in the MLB with six.

Anderson won’t suddenly turn the Rays rotation from phenomenal to unstoppable. However, Tampa Bay clearly has an interest in the veteran. After seemingly reviving numerous pitchers in the past, the Rays will take a shot on Anderson and hope their sly trade comes to fruition.