Rays receive massive Tyler Glasnow injury update ahead of 2022 MLB Playoffs

Many people around the MLB world expected Tyler Glasnow to miss the entire 2022 season following his Tommy John surgery last year. However, the latest report from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi hints otherwise.

“The Rays are trying to keep it even keel about this,” Morosi said. “The idea for Glasnow is that he’s going to be back in their rotation in 2023. However, they have left open the possibility that he could contribute before this season is done.”

Morosi then added that Tyler Glasnow is set to embark on his minor league rehab assignment.

The Rays believe Glasnow is a part of their future. Tampa Bay recently extended the right-hander through the 2024 season. The last thing they want to do is risk further injury by bringing him back too soon. But if Glasnow is already beginning a rehab assignment, there is reason to believe he is healthy and ready to roll.

The Rays 2022 MLB playoff pursuit seemed bleak just over a week ago. Tampa Bay placed All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan on the IL and Tyler Glasnow’s timetable was still rather uncertain. But recent reports suggested that McClanahan will be able to return sooner rather than later.

If the Rays are able to feature a rotation led by Shane McClanahan and Tyler Glasnow ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs, they will be a legitimate contender to upset the odds. McClanahan and Glasnow are both aces in their own right.

The Rays have to feel good about their direction with the playoffs right around the corner.