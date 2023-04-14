Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

All eyes have been on the Tampa Bay Rays during their historic run to start the season. Tampa Bay’s heroics have fans turning into Rays games at a rapid pace.

The Rays streaming viewership is up 125 percent compared to the average last season, via Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic. Tampa Bay’s viewership on Bally Sports Sun is up 26 percent compared to the first 12 games last season. The Rays wins over the Red Sox on Monday and Wednesday topped all viewership from any Rays game last year on Bally Sports Sun.

Tampa Bay’s 13-0 start hasn’t been seen since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. It has only been done one time before in the Modern Era by the 1982 Atlanta Braves. Needless to say, the Rays are the talk of baseball right now and all MLB fans are trying to see it first-hand.

Over their undefeated streak to start the season, Tampa Bay has been getting it done both on the mound and with the bat. Offensively, the Rays rank first in runs scored (101), home runs (32), batting average (.287) and OPS (.940). Tampa’s pitching staff leads the MLB in ERA (2.23) and opponent’s batting average (.189).

The Rays have hit more home runs than they’ve allowed runs scored (29).

On Friday, Tampa Bay will have a chance to become the first team to start 14-0 in MLB history against the Toronto Blue Jays. Fans will surely be tuning in to see potential history being made. If the Rays keep up their winning ways, Tampa Bay will continue to be one of the most must-watch teams in the entire league.