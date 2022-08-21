The Tampa Bay Rays have been without star infielder Wander Franco for much of the 2022 season, and it looks as if they’ll have to continue trudging on without the former top prospect. Franco had begun a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham but reportedly felt soreness in his right hand when swinging a bat. As a result, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports that the organization is removing Franco from the rehab assignment so he can return to St. Petersburg to undergo treatment.

Wander Franco is still experiencing soreness in his right hand while swinging so #Rays are pulling him off his rehab assignment with AAA @DurhamBulls and he will return to St. Pete and continue getting treatment here — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 21, 2022

This is obviously a big blow for the Rays, as Franco is one of their most important players. He’s battled injury throughout much of the 2022 campaign, and while the Rays have stayed afloat with him on the mend, the team was counting on getting him back for their playoff push.

Franco has featured in just 58 games this season. He last suited up for the Rays on July 9, recording just one plate appearance in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds after fouling a Hunter Greene fastball off his wrist. He exited the game and hit the IL after undergoing surgery. Franco was expected to miss 5-8 weeks through the injury, but it looks like his return to the Rays’ lineup will be further delayed following this latest setback.

A quad strain also cost Franco some time this season. The 21-year-old missed most of June while dealing with the muscle injury, and managed to play just a handful of games in July before the wrist injury landed him back on the IL.

Hopefully, this is just a blip on the radar for Franco and he can receive adequate treatment back in St. Petersburg. This season across 58 games, Wander Franco has slashed .260/.308/.396 with 5 home runs, 23 RBI, and 5 stolen bases for the Rays.