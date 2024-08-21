ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Rays continue their trip to the West Coast as they face the Oakland Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Athletics prediction and pick.

Rays-Athletics Projected Starters

Jeffery Springs vs. Osvaldo Bido

Jeffery Springs (1-1) with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP

Last Start: Spring went five innings in his last start, giving up four hits and a walk. He would give up just one run, taking the win, his first of the year.

2024 Road Splits: In one road start this year, Spring is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and a .300 opponent batting average.

Osvaldo Bido (4-3) with a 3.40 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP

Last Start: Bido went six innings in his last start, giving up just one hit and two walks. He would not give up a run, taking the win over the Giants.

2024 Home Splits: At home this year, Bido is 2-2 in four starts and eight appearances. He has a 3.25 ERS and a .200 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Athletics Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -116

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How to Watch Rays vs. Athletics

Time: 3:37 PM ET/ 12:37 PM PT

TV: BSSUN/NBCSCA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .275 this year with a .332 on-base percentage. Diaz has ten home runs and 54 RBIs while scoring 45 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .248 with a .332 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 48 RBIs while scoring 40 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .195 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs. He has also stolen 12 bases and scored 41 times.

Brandon Lowe has been solid in the last week, but not hitting great. He is hitting just .200 with a .286 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and four RBIs while scoring four times in the last week. Dylan Carlson has also been solid in the previous week. He has a home run and three RBIs while stealing two bases and scoring a run this week. He is also hitting .313 in the last week. Yandy Diaz rounds out the best bats in the last week. He is hitting .381 over the last week with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Only one player on the Rays has an at-bats against Osvaldo Bido. Christopher Morel is 0-6 with a walk and two strikeouts against Bido.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics scored 25th in the majors in runs while sitting 27th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Brent Rooker has led the way. He is hitting .287 this year with 29 home runs and 83 RBIs. He has also stolen seven bases and scored 61 times on the year. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .227 but with a .294 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 43 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year with JJ Bleday. He is hitting .243 this year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 47 RBIs while scoring 58 times this year.

JJ Belday is also hot at the dish. He is hitting just .200 in the last week with a .304 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, and six RBIs, and has scored four runs in the previous week. Seth Brown has also been great in the last week. He is hitting .500 in the previous week with a .538 on-base percentage. He has two RBIs and has not scored a run this week. Tyler Nevin is also hitting well. He is hitting .375 in the last week with an RBI, but also has not scored a run.

Current Athletics have 21 career at-bats against Jeffery Springs. They have hit .238 against him with a .333 on-base percentage. Seth Brown is 2-5 with a home run, a walk, and an RBI. Further, Brent Rooker is 1-2 with a walk, while Tyler Nevin is one for three with a walk as well.

Final Rays-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Osvaldo Bido has been great as of late. In his last three starts, he has given up three runs, with just two earned. That gives him a 1.00 ERA in his last three starts, and he has gone 2-1. As a starter, Bido has given up just ten total earned runs in 25.2 innings. Seven of them were in one game. With how much the Rays are struggling at the plate, the solid pitching from Bido will be the difference in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Rays-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics +1.5 (-176)