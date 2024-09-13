ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tanner Bibee is looking for his 12th win of the year as the Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Guardians prediction and pick.

Rays-Guardians Projected Starters

Zack Littell vs. Tanner Bibee

Zack Littell (6-9) with a 3.89 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Littell went five innings, giving up three hits and a walk. He would not allow a run as he took the win over the Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: In 12 starts on the road this year, Littell is 3-4 with a 4.91 ERA and a .319 opponent batting average.

Tanner Bibee (11-7) with a 3.56 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Tanner Bibee has five innings in his last start, giving up four hits, three walks, and a home run. He would give up just two runs, but take the loss to the Dodgers.

2024 Home Splits: In 13 starts at home, Bibee is 4-3 with a 4.54 ERA and a .245 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Guardians Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +144

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How to Watch Rays vs. Guardians

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: BSSUN/BSGL

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 27th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .281 this year with a .338 on-base percentage. Diaz has 14 home runs and 65 RBIs while scoring 51 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .245 with a .323 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 50 RBIs while scoring 49 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .184 with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs. He has also stolen 13 bases and scored 45 times.

Yandy Diaz has been the hot bat in the last week as well. He is hitting .409 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. Further, he has scored two times in the last week. Taylor Walls has also been great in the last week. He is hitting .250 over the last week with a .318 on-base percentage. Walls has a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Jonny DeLuca. He is hitting .417 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and six runs scored. The Rays are hitting .234 in the last week with five home runs and 19 runs scored in seven games.

Current Rays have 12 career at-bats against Tanner Bibee. They have hit just .167 against him. Josh Lowe is one for three, while Yandy Diaz is also one for three with an RBI.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians sit 14th in the majors in runs while sitting 21st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .271 this year with a .330 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 34 home runs this year, plus 106 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 38 bases and scored 103 times. Josh Naylor is also having a stellar year. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .322 on-base percentage. He has 29 home runs, 101 RBIs, and 77 runs scored. Steven Kwan has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. He is hitting .290 this year with a .361 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 43 RBIs, and has scored 81 times on the year.

Lane Thomas has been on fire in the last week. He is hitting .360 in the last week with two home runs, ten RBIs, and four runs scores. Meanwhile, Andres Gimenez is hitting .321 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Brayan Rocchio. He is hitting .213 but getting on base at a .353 on-base percentage. Rocchip has a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. The Guardians are hitting .232 in the last week with seven home runs and 21 runs scored in the past six games.

Current Guardians have 37 career at-bats against Zack Littell. They have hit .297 against him. Jose Ramirez is three for nine with a double and two RBIs. Andrez Giminez is also two for five with two RBIs, while Boy Naylor is three for five with a double.

Final Rays-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Zack Littell has been solid since the start of August. He has given up nine runs in 24.2 innings of work, but just seven earned runs. Still, the Rays are 2-3 in those five games. Meanwhile, Tanner Bibbee has been solid as of late as well. In four of his last six starts, he has given up two or fewer runs. Still, the Guardians are just 2-2 in those games. While the Guardians have struggled on offense, the Rays have been worse. They will continue to struggle in this one. Take the Guardians at home.

Final Rays-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-172)