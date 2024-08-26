ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays Mariners.

It has been a rough ride for both Tampa Bay and Seattle in 2024. Both teams can relate to the other. They have both wasted a lot of really good starting pitching this season due to having very ineffective offenses. These teams are hovering around the .500 mark despite having the ingredient which is supposed to be part of a winning recipe in baseball: good starting pitching. The offense and the bullpen for these teams have not made the grade. Both teams are well behind the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals in the American League wild card race. The Mariners are well behind the Houston Astros — 4.5 games — in the American League West race with a little over one month left in the season. Both teams badly need a 9-1 run in the next 10 games to give themselves a fighting chance heading into the final few weeks of play. Given how much they struggle to score, however, it will be a very tall task. A hugely important “survival series” — in which a sweep will deal the losing team a season-ending blow — begins in Seattle.

Rays-Mariners Projected Starters

Ryan Pepiot vs. Bryce Miller

Ryan Pepiot (7-5) has a 3.65 ERA. His upward trajectory continues. Pepiot was strong once again last week in his most recent start versus the Oakland A's. He is giving this team what it needs. If his offense can give him four runs, Pepiot is more than likely to make it stand up. He hasn't pitched a full season, so he is not overextended the way a lot of other starters are at this time of year.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 21 versus the Oakland Athletics: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 36 IP, 27 H, 14 R, 5 HR, 11 BB, 38 K

Bryce Miller (9-7) has a 3.32 ERA. He has been a strong pitcher for the Mariners this year, particularly at home, where he averages roughly six innings per start. He's just a shade under an exact average of six innings. Miller is able to get hitters to swing and miss, and in the pitcher-friendly environment of Seattle's ballpark, Miller rarely gives up home runs. Seattle needs another big outing from him in this game, with Pepiot unlikely to give Miller much of any margin for error.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 20 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers: 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 77 1/3 IP, 52 H, 19 R, 4 HR, 18 BB, 86 K

Here are the Rays-Mariners MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Mariners Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +102

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

How to Watch Rays vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays' pitching can shut down the impotent Seattle batting order. Pepiot can outduel Miller and win 2-1 or 3-2.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryce Miller can be depended on to give Seattle six really strong innings. Don't be surprised if Seattle leads 2-1 after six, in good position to win a game which is close to a toss-up.

Final Rays-Mariners Prediction & Pick

These teams both have good starting pitchers and terrible offense. It's not a matchup worth betting on. Pass.

Final Rays-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Rays moneyline