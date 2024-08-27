ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays Mariners.

It has been a season of impotence for the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners. Graced with solid pitching, the Rays and M's have wasted that pitching with feeble offensive output. The Mariners in particular are floundering. They are hitting barely over .200, one of the worst team performances at the plate in MLB history.

Imagine if the M's were hitting .235 — which is not great at all! They would probably be close to tied in the American League West with the Houston Astros. The Mariners have struggled to score on a relentless annual basis, and this year, they have found a way to regress. It's a brutal reality for a team which is paying the price for failing to retain proven professional hitters such as Teoscar Hernandez and Eugenio Suarez, who are playing crucial roles in helping the Dodgers and Diamondbacks return to the playoffs with potent offenses.

The Mariners have changed managers, but where they really need to make changes is in their lineup and in their overall philosophy. They need guys who can hit for average and put the ball in play in a pitcher-friendly Seattle ballpark. The Mariners need hitters who will get that soft line drive RBI single with two outs and a runner on third. They need players like Steven Kwan of the Guardians. They need players like Luis Arraez. They need to see and pursue value in guys who get on base and are hard to strike out. The Mariners have had a ton of trouble scoring runs in general, but they are more specifically unable to score without hitting home runs. If Cal Raleigh isn't blasting a long ball, the Mariners haven't had a Plan B. That simply has to change next year, if the pitching-rich Mariners are going to make a good run at the postseason and the American League pennant, which they have never won.

Rays-Mariners Projected Starters

Jeffrey Springs vs. Logan Gilbert

Jeffrey Springs (1-2) has a 4.50 ERA. His injury derailed his 2024 season. Springs is pitching as much for 2025 as 2024, trying to develop a rhythm with good mechanics and a release point which works for him. If he ends the 2024 season knowing what he has to do and feeling that a good technique is attainable, that will mark a good conclusion to the season. The Rays' staff hasn't stayed healthy the past two years. Tampa Bay needs its horses to be healthy, and good mechanics are part of doing that.

Last Start: Thursday, August 22 versus the Oakland Athletics: 3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: 2 starts, 8 1/3 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 2 HR, 5 BB, 6 K

Logan Gilbert (7-10) has a 3.21 ERA. He has done his job this year, as have the other Seattle starters. However, as you can plainly see, Gilbert just hasn't gotten much run support. Having a 7-10 record in 17 decisions despite posting a 3.21 ERA through the month of August is hard to believe, but this is the cruel reality of the Mariners' situation. Gilbert can't make his teammates learn how to hit. He just has to keep doing his job, as he has all year, and trust that the odds will begin to work in his favor. Seattle scored five runs on Monday in a win over the Rays. Gilbert would love to get five runs each time he takes the mound.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 21 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers: 4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 78 1/3 IP, 52 H, 26 R, 8 HR, 12 BB, 82 K

Here are the Rays-Mariners MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Mariners Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +120

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How to Watch Rays vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Rays) / Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners can't score, and the Rays are trying to climb back into the wild card picture. They have ample reason to play hard; they're not completely done with their season.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Logan Gilbert is clearly a better pitcher than Jeffrey Springs right now. It's that simple.

Final Rays-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The unreliable offenses make it really hard to predict this game. We will pass. We think you should too.

Final Rays-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Rays moneyline