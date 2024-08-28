ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Rays continue their west coast trip as they face the Seattle Mariners. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Mariners prediction and pick.

Rays-Mariners Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo (10-12) with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP

Last Start: Castillo went six innings, giving up six hits and three home runs in his last start. He would allow five runs, but take a no-decision as the Mariners came back and beat the Giants in ten innings.

2024 Home Splits: Castillo is 6-5 at home this year with a 3.15 ERA and a .233 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Mariners Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +152

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How to Watch Rays vs. Mariners

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: BSSUN/RSNW

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 28th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .273 this year with a .329 on-base percentage. Diaz has ten home runs and 56 RBIs while scoring 45 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .241 with a .321 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 48 RBIs while scoring 41 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .195 with 16 home runs and 41 RBIs. He has also stolen 12 bases and scored 42 times.

Jonny DeLuca has been the top bat for the Rays in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. DeLuca has a home run, four RBIs, two stolen bases, and three runs scored. Junior Caminero has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .280 in the last week with a .308 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, three RBIs, and five runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Christopher Morel. He is hitting .300 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored. The Rays are hitting just .197 in the last week with seven home runs and just 19 runs scored in seven games.

Current Rays are hitting .250 against Luis Castillo in 68 career at-bats. Dylan Carlon has 22 career at-bats, going 7-22 with two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs. Yandy Diaz is two for nine with a home run and an RBI as well. Josh Lowe is also three for ten against Castillo.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 26th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 30th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Cal Raleigh has led the way this year. He is hitting just .211 on the year with a .304 on-base percentage. He has 27 home runs and 79 RBIs. Further, he has stolen five bases and scored 57 times. Mitch Haniger has also been solid. He is hitting just .209 but he has 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. Further, he has scored 40 times. Julio Rodriguez has been solid this year. He is hitting .253 on the year with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 40 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 18 bases and scored 48 runs this year.

Jorge Polanco has been one of the best bats in the last week. He is hitting just .211 in the last week with a .375 on-base percentage. Polanco has three RBIs and two runs scored in the last week plus has a stolen base. Luke Raley has hit just .214 in the last week, but he has a home run and three RBIs plus three runs scored in the last week. Leo Rivas rounds out the hottest bats in the last week. He is hitting .389 with a .421 on-base percentage. He has two RBIs but has not scored a run in the last week. The Mariners are hitting just .204 in the last week with two home runs. They have scored just 20 runs in the last six games.

Final Rays-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Both teams have struggled to score as of late. The Rays are scoring just over three runs per game in the last week. The Mariners are the same though, scoring just over three runs per game. Luis Castillo has been solid at home overall. With the Rays offense continuing to struggle, they will have a tough time against Castillo. Expect a low-scoring game again, but take the Mariners to get the win.

Final Rays-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-180)