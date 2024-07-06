Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers face off with the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Rangers prediction and pick.

Rays-Rangers Projected Starters

Taj Bradley vs. Andrew Heaney

Taj Bradley (3-4) with a 3.42 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Bradley went 5.2 innings in his previous start, giving up just three hits and two walks. He did not give up a run in the win over the Nationals.

2024 Road Splits: Bradley has struggled on the road. He has made three road starts with a 1-1 record and an 8.16 ERA. He also has an opponent batting average of .339 on the road.

Andrew Heaney (3-9) with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP

Last Start: Heaney went seven innings in his previous start, giving up five hits, and striking out ten. Two runs were scored as he took the win over the Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: Heaney is 1-5 in six starts and seven appearances at home. He has a 4.98 ERA and a .221 opponent batting average at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Rangers Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -106

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Rays vs. Rangers

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: BSSUN/BSSW

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 22nd in the majors in run scored while sitting 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. They have been led by Isaac Paredea. He is hitting .276 on the year with a .368 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 47 RBIS while scoring 34 times this year. Yandy Diaz is also having a solid year. He is hitting .267 on the year with a .324 on-base percentage. He has just seven home runs but has 40 RBIS while scoring 31 times. Randy Arozarena has struggled some but had some solid success still. He is hitting just .209 on the year but has 11 home runs, 30 RBIS, 11 stolen bases, and 37 runs scored.

Isaac Paredes has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .318 with a .464 on-base percentage. He has two doubles, and triple, and two home runs. This has led to six RBIS and four runs scored. Jose Siri is not hitting well, but driving in runs. He is hitting just .167 but has two home runs, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Brandon Lowe is hitting well. He is hitting .313 in the last week with three home runs and three RBIs. Further, he has scored six times in the last week.

Members of the Rays have 44 career at-bats against Andrew Heaney. That has hit .205 against him. Yandy Diaz is three for ten with an RBI, while Amed Rosario is two for ten. Isaac Paredes has had some success against Heaney. He is two for four with a double, a home run, and four RBIs.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are 16th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Marcus Semien has been great this year. He is hitting .231 on the year with a .294 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 45 RBIs while scoring 53 times. Adolis Garcia leads the team in home runs this year. He has hit just .219 but has 16 home runs and 44 RBIS. He has also scored 45 runs this year. Corey Seager rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .263 on the year with a .346 on-base percentage. Seager has 15 home runs and 38 RBIs while scoring 37 times on the year.

Nathaniel Lowe has been on fire at the plate as of late. He is hitting .391 in the last week with three home runs and eight RBIs. He has also scored five times. Adolis Garcia has scored four times in the last week as well. He is hitting .227 in the last week with a home run and an RBI. Wyatt Langford is also hitting well. He is hitting .450 in the last week with a home run and five RBIS while scoring four times.

Current Rangers have 28 at-bats against Taj Bradley. They have hit .286 against him with a .394 on-base percentage. Marcus Semien is three for six with a home run and an RBI. Corey Seager is two for five with a double and two RBIs. Adolis Garcia does not have a hit in three at-bats. But has walked twice.

Final Rays-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers have struggled heavily at times this year. Taj Bradley has been horrible on the road. Meanwhile, Andrew Heaney has struggled heavily at home this year. Both teams have some strong offense as of late and should score plenty in this one. Take the over.

Final Rays-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-112)