Zach Eflin will take the mound for the Rays in their series finale with the Royals on Thursday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Royals prediction and pick.

Rays-Royals Projected Starters

Zach Eflin vs. Alec Marsh

Zach Eflin (4-5) with a 3.92 ERA and 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Zach Eflin earned the win against the Nationals on Friday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

2024 Road Splits: Zach Eflin has been better at home than he has been on the road where he is 1-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.

Alec Marsh (6-5) with a 4.19 ERA and 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Alec Marsh earned the win Friday against the Guardians, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

2024 Home Splits: Alec Marsh has been much better at home than on the road where he is 4-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 1.17 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Royals Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -126

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Rays vs. Royals

Time: 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to face the Kansas City Royals in the series finale on Thursday, and all signs point to a victory for the Rays, led by their ace Zach Eflin. The Rays are poised to come out on top against Alec Marsh and the Royals.

Zach Eflin has been a cornerstone of the Rays' rotation this season. Eflin has demonstrated consistency and effectiveness on the mound. His recent performances have been nothing short of stellar, including a seven-inning gem where he allowed just one run and struck out eight batters, showcasing his ability to control the game and keep hitters off balance.

The Rays' offense has been a force to be reckoned with, providing ample run support for their pitchers. Players like Isaac Paredes have stepped up in crucial moments, as evidenced by their recent 5-2 victory over the Texas Rangers, where Paredes contributed significantly to the win. This offensive firepower will be crucial in backing Eflin against the Royals.

On the other side, Alec Marsh, while showing promise with a 4-1 record and a 3.30 ERA at home, faces a daunting task against a potent Rays lineup. The Rays have proven they can win on the road, and their ability to adapt and perform in different environments gives them an edge in this matchup. Their strategic approach and depth in both pitching and hitting make them a formidable opponent for the Royals.

With Zach Eflin's dominant pitching, the Rays' robust offense, and the Royals' inconsistencies, Tampa Bay is well-positioned to secure a victory in the series finale on Thursday.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas City Royals are poised to clinch their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, with Alec Marsh taking the mound against Zach Eflin. The Royals have the edge in this matchup at Kauffman Stadium.

Alec Marsh has been a revelation for the Royals this season, boasting a solid 6-5 record with a respectable 4.19 ERA. His recent performances have been particularly noteworthy, including a strong outing against the AL-leading Guardians where he worked six innings, allowing just four hits while striking out five. Marsh's ability to limit damage and keep his team in games will be crucial against a Rays lineup that has shown some inconsistency.

While the Rays have been a formidable team overall, they've faced challenges on the road this season. Their record suggests some vulnerability, especially away from Tropicana Field. This could play into the Royals' hands as they look to exploit any weaknesses in the Rays' game.

The Royals have demonstrated their ability to put runs on the board, as evidenced by their recent 10-3 victory over the Guardians where they hit four home runs. This offensive prowess could prove challenging for Zach Eflin, who, despite his talents, has shown some inconsistency with a 4-5 record and a 3.92 ERA this season.

With Alec Marsh's solid pitching, home-field advantage, and the potential to exploit the Rays' road woes, the Royals are well-positioned to secure a victory in Thursday's series finale against Tampa Bay.

Final Rays-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Rays and Royals are both surging at the right time coming into the series finale in Kansas City. As for the pitchers in this matchup, Zach Eflin and Alex Marsh had an up-and-down season, but they have been solid as of late, which should make this a closely contested game on Thursday night.

Ultimately, the Royals at home are a hard team to match up against, and Alec Marsh being on his game at home just adds to it as they should be able to get the win in a close matchup on Wednesday night.

Final Rays-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals ML (+108), Under 8.5 (+100)