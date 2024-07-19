The Tampa Bay Rays will begin a three-series with the New York Yankees on Friday in the Bronx. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rays-Yankees prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Rays-Yankees Projected Starters

Zach Eflin vs. Gerrit Cole

Zach Eflin (5-6) with a 3.99 ERA

Last Start: Eflin went seven innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits, striking out six, and walking one in a loss to the New York Yankees.

2024 Road Splits: Eflin has struggled on the road, going 2-4 with a 5.37 ERA over 10 starts away from Tropicana Field.

Gerrit Cole (2-1) with a 5.40 ERA

Last Start: Cole dominated for the first time this season, going six innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits, striking out seven, and walking one in a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: Cole is 0-0 with a 6.40 ERA over two starts at Yankee Stadium.

MLB Odds: Rays-Yankees Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +144

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Rays vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun and YES Network

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hitting continues to be awful for the Rays. Sadly, they are just 21st in overall hitting. Tampa Bay needs to score some runs against New York. To do this, they need some of their best players to contribute.

Yandy Diaz is still a consistent hitter. So far, he is batting .273 with eight home runs, 46 RBIs, and 35 runs. Brandon Lowe is hitting below his usual production marks. He is hitting .248 with nine home runs, 27 RBIs, and 25 runs. Isaac Paredes is a solid power threat. Ultimately, he is batting .261 with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 36 runs. Randy Arozarena is having a nightmare season. Unfortunately, he is hitting just .202 with 12 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 39 runs.

Eflin represents a rotation that has struggled this season, ranking 21st in team ERA. Now, he will have his hands full against one of the most lethal lineups in baseball. Eflin has done well against the Yankees in his career, going 3-2 with a 1.50 ERA over seven games against them. Somehow, he is 0-1 in two starts this season despite sporting a 0.69 ERA.

If Eflin can get past this lineup with minor damage, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 14th in baseball. Ultimately, a lead in the ninth means looking to closer Pete Fairbanks, who is 2-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 17 saves in 19 chances.

The Rays will cover the spread if their bats can produce some big innings and take an early lead. Then, Eflin needs to avoid making mistakes against a hot lineup.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees remain one of the best teams at hitting the baseball, ranking second in home runs. Substantially, they are a threat to batter the baseball at any time. It all starts with one of the best players in the majors and an MVP candidate.

Aaron Judge is having a monster season and hopes to continue to bash the baseball. He hopes to continue improving as he is batting .306 with 34 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 73 runs. Juan Soto is an endearing player in the Bronx. He is hitting .295 with 23 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 75 runs. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe has struggled this season at hitting but gets on base somehow, batting .245 with six home runs, 32 RBIs, and 62 runs. Gleyber Torres will need to do better. So far, he is hitting .231 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, and 42 runs.

Cole looked like himself in his last start. Significantly, he is 4-7 with a 3.55 ERA over 19 starts against the Rays in his career. When Cole finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is sixth in baseball in team ERA. Closer Clay Holmes has had ups and downs, going 1-4 with a 2.77 ERA with 21 saves in 27 chances.

The Yankees will cover the spread if their bats can create big innings and make things difficult for Eflin. Then, they need Cole to replicate his outing from last time out.

Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees lead the season series 5-4, going 2-1 in the other three games at Yankee Stadium. However, they are just 3-6 against the spread against the Rays, including a 1-2 mark against the run line at home. Despite the Yankees having a loaded lineup, Eflin has dominated them twice. Cole may replicate what he did in his last start. Regardless, the Rays will keep this tight and make it a game, taking the Yankees to the limit and covering the spread on the road in front of a packed crowd at Yankee Stadium.

Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-146)