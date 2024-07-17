The All-Star Break has passed, and we are excitedly looking at the contenders for the American League MVP position. We're here to share our MLB odds series and make a 2024 AL MVP Winner prediction while looking at their chances.

Aaron Judge is the favorite to win the AL MVP. Yet, three other players can give him a run for his money if they can all have great second halves. Today, we look at Judge, Gunnar Henderson, Juan Soto, and Bobby Witt Jr. and then make a 2024 AL MVP Winner pick.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: AL MVP Winner Odds

Aaron Judge: -370

Gunnar Henderson: +310

Juan Soto: +1800

Bobby Witt Jr.: +2000:

Why Aaron Judge Wins AL MVP

Judge is batting .306 with 34 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 73 runs. Ultimately, he has bounced back effectively after struggling in 2023 due to an array of injuries. Judge is on pace to replicate or shatter his 2022 numbers, when he hit .311 with 62 home runs, 131 RBIs, and 133 runs and won the AL MVP.

Judge is in the 100th percentile in batting run value. Additionally, his average exit velocity is 96.4, which ranks in the 100th percentile. Judge is also battering the barrel of the baseball at a ridiculous rate. Likewise, his hard-hit percentage is 61.5, and his bat speed is 76.5, which both rank among the best in baseball.

Judge is carrying the Yankees to the second-best record in the American League. His power numbers are staggering, and he is the ultimate threat to the plate. Having Juan Soto in front of him also helps him because pitchers have to make a difficult choice. This helps his numbers and is one of the reasons why he is the favorite to become the 2024 AL MVP Winner pick among most betting people.

Why Gunnar Henderson Wins AL MVP

Henderson is batting .286 with 28 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 78 runs. Amazingly, he is getting the job done at the top of the order to set everything up to perfection for the rest of the lineup.

Henderson has a batting run value that ranks in the 97th percentile. Moreover, his average exit velocity is 93.8, ranking in the 9th percentile. Henderson has a consistent barrel, hard-hit, and bat-speed percentage. His ability to place the baseball anywhere on the field has helped his effort and also made the Orioles better.

Henderson can steal this award from Judge if he gets a hitting streak and drives in more runners. Then, he needs to help power the Orioles to the best record in baseball and be the reason why Baltimore is at the top.

Why Juan Soto Wins AL MVP

Soto can upend Judge if he can increase his power levels. He is batting .295 with 23 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 75 runs. But he has also dealt with injuries, which are hindering his value.

Soto is still one of the best in baseball at batting run value, according to metrics on Baseball Savant. Likewise, his average exit velocity is still off the charts at 94.8, while his barrel percentage is 18.8. Soto also has a hard-hit percentage of 57.6 with a bat-speed percentage of 75.5. Remarkably, his ability to batter the baseball is second to none, and his left-handed bat has done a lot to slug the baseball into the right-field seats and into the gaps.

Soto can snag this award from his teammate if he can increase his power. Ultimately, he needs to batter the baseball into the seats more to increase his power.

Why Bobby Witt Jr. Wins AL MVP

Witt is batting .323 with 16 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 75 runs. Amazingly, he has carried the Royals on his back and put them in a position to make the playoffs, as they currently sit at 52-45.

Witt has a batting run value of 29, among baseball's best. Also, his average exit velocity is one of the best in the game. Witt could stand to increase his barrel percentage and his hard-hit percentage. Ultimately, they are elite but not better than Judge, Henderson, and Soto right now.

Witt will win the AL MVP if he can go on an absolute tear. This entails battering the baseball into the seats more often and carrying the Royals to a major winning streak, which propels them into the AL Central lead.

Final 2024 AL MVP Prediction & Pick

Henderson, Soto, and Witt can all make a run to become the 2024 AL MVP Winner pick. Ultimately, all of them will likely be the AL MVP winner pick at some point in their lives. But it is impossible to give it to anyone other than Judge right now. Barring some unforeseen injury, Judge is going to continue to have massive numbers and run away with the AL MVP Award while leading the Yankees to a playoff berth and a chance at the World Series.

Final 2024 AL MVP Prediction & Pick: Aaron Judge: -370