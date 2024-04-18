The Tampa Bay Rays will open a three-game series with the New York Yankees as the two teams face off in the Bronx. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rays-Yankees prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Rays struggled in their last series, losing two of the first three games against the Los Angeles Angels. After losing on Monday, they rallied on Tuesday to stun the Angels before collapsing on Wednesday. It was frustrating for the Rays, as their relievers struggled in all three games before Thursday to blow a legitimate chance to win these games. Overall, it was not a productive series by Tampa Bay, who must quickly bounce back as they travel to New York.
The Yankees struggled on their recent road trip. After winning the first two games against the Cleveland Guardians, they dropped the final game before losing the first two games against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yanks barely avoided the sweep after rallying on Wednesday to win 6-4. Now, they hope to take down their divisional rivals at home.
The Rays won the season series 8-5 last season. Moreover, they took 2 of 3 against the Yankees in their last series in the Bronx. The goal is to replicate what they did last season.
Tyler Alexander will start for the Rays and is 1-0 with a 6.46 ERA. Recently, he went six innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out four for his first win of the season.
Clarke Schmidt will start for the Yankees and is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA. Significantly, he tossed five innings in his last outing while allowing two runs, one earned, while striking out seven and walking five to get his first win of the season. Schmidt is 1-3 with a 4.24 ERA in eight games against the Rays throughout his career.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rays-Yankees Odds
Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline: +132
New York Yankees: -1.5 (+126)
Moneyline: -156
Over: 9 (+100)
Under: 9 (-122)
How to Watch Rays vs. Yankees
Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Sun and YES Network
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rays need some work to help fix this offense and for their bullpen to not blow so many games. Ultimately. this lineup needs to live up to its potential.
Yandy Diaz is inconsistent but is finally breaking through after he had two hits on Wednesday after going hitless on Tuesday. Because he is at the top of the order, he needs to do more to get this offense going. Harold Ramirez is starting to drive runners home. Substantially, he provided 4 RBIs over the first two games.
Randy Arozarena is struggling, and the entire offense is hurting. Unfortunately, he had just one hit over the first three games of the series against the Angels. Isaac Paredes is hitting the ball well. Significantly, he is continuing to lead the team in RBIs.
But the bullpen is struggling. Sadly, they allowed runs over the last few games, including the collapse on Tuesday. They let the Angels get solid hits off them and were unable to preserve a lead.
The Rays will cover the spread if the offense can find ways to produce early. Then, they need their bullpen to produce better results.
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Yankees finally erupted on Wednesday. However, they had struggled over the previous three games, showcasing how inconsistent this offense is.
Anthony Volpe had an awful series against the Blue Jays, going 1-13. Therefore, it was no coincidence that the lineup struggled to score. Juan Soto erupted on Wednesday, going off for a home run, two RBIs, and a run. Now, he is hitting .352 with four home runs, 17 RBIs, and 12 runs. Anthony Rizzo also had a rough week against the Jays, going 1 for 13. Thus, he needs to have better at-bats. Giancarlo Stanton was efficient against the Rays, going 4 for 12 with one home run, one RBI, and a run. Ultimately, he hopes to produce more scoring chances.
The Yankees will cover the spread if the offense can make things happen and not leave runners stranded. Then, they need Schmidt to toss at least six innings and keep the scoring low.
Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick
The Rays are currently looking up at the Yankees in the best division in baseball. Regardless, they have shown they can not just hang with the Yankees but beat them. The Rays will likely take one of these games. Consequently, Schmidt has not done well against the Rays. Look for the Rays to find a way to snag this game, with Alexander pitching well against the Bronx Bombers to give Tanpa Bay a chance to steal this one to start the series. Rays cover the spread.
Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays +1.5 (-152)