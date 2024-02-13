Discover RB Leipzig's Marco Rose's cautious outlook on Jude Bellingham's injury ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose has cast doubt on the extent of Jude Bellingham's injury ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid. Despite reports indicating that the English midfielder could be sidelined for up to three weeks, Rose remains skeptical about Bellingham's absence from the upcoming showdown.

Bellingham sustained an ankle injury during Real Madrid's recent La Liga triumph over Girona, with initial fears suggesting potential ligament damage. However, Rose, who has a history with Bellingham from their time together at Borussia Dortmund, knows the midfielder's resilience all too well.

In a press conference on Monday, Rose expressed his uncertainty, stating, “I don't believe he'll be out until he's not in the stadium tomorrow. I know Jude, he will do everything to play the Champions League game.” Rose's remarks underline his awareness of Bellingham's determination to overcome setbacks and swiftly return to action.

Having managed Bellingham during his tenure at Dortmund, Rose is familiar with the midfielder's ability to bounce back from injury setbacks. Despite concerns over previous knee and shoulder issues, Bellingham has consistently demonstrated his resilience on the field.

Bellingham's absence could be a significant blow for Real Madrid, as they face a crucial period in their domestic and European campaigns. With key fixtures against Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla, and Valencia looming, Bellingham's potential absence from the lineup could impact Real Madrid's title aspirations in La Liga.

Furthermore, Bellingham's absence would also be felt in the Champions League, particularly in the double-header against RB Leipzig. As Rose's side prepares to take on the Spanish giants, they will be wary of Bellingham's potential return, knowing the impact he could have on the outcome of the tie.

Ultimately, while Bellingham's injury may sideline him for the immediate future, his determination to return quickly could see him defy expectations and make a surprise appearance against RB Leipzig. As Rose and his team brace themselves for a stern test against Real Madrid, they remain cautious of the threat Bellingham poses, injury notwithstanding.